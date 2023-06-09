Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market worth $1.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market is estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The rise in insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and Lyme disease, has heightened the need for effective insect repellents. According to WHO 2020, More than 17% of all infectious diseases are vector-borne diseases, which result in more than 700 000 deaths per year. They may be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. As people become more aware of the health risks associated with insect bites, the demand for insect repellent products, and consequently, their active ingredients, has increased.

DEET segment, by type is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

DEET has been proven to be highly effective in repelling a wide range of biting insects, including mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and fleas. It is known to provide long-lasting protection, making it a preferred choice for individuals seeking reliable insect repellent solutions. DEET can be used in various formulations, such as sprays, lotions, creams, and wipes, making it suitable for different user preferences and needs. It can be applied directly to the skin or on clothing, making it versatile for both personal and outdoor use.

The Mosquito segment, by insect type is expected to dominate the market with the largest share in 2023.

Mosquitoes are found in various regions worldwide, including tropical, subtropical, and even temperate climates. They are a common nuisance and a persistent problem, particularly in areas with high mosquito populations. This widespread presence of mosquitoes contributes to the sustained demand for mosquito repellents and active ingredients to protect individuals from their bites. Mosquitoes are not only disease vectors but also cause significant annoyance and discomfort with their biting behavior. The itchy welts left behind by mosquito bites can disrupt daily activities and negatively impact quality of life. People seek effective mosquito repellents to prevent these bites and minimize the discomfort associated with mosquito infestations.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The insect repellent active ingredients market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is known for having a high prevalence of insect-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and Zika virus. According to an article by National Library of Medicine 2022, India reported a ZIKV outbreak in Kerala in July 2021, the first activity in the region of South-East Asia since the outbreak in Rajasthan, India, in 2018. At least 70 ZIKV disease cases were found after extensive testing and confirmed by PCR by August 2021. These diseases pose significant health risks to the population, leading to a greater demand for insect repellent products and active ingredients to protect against insect bites.

Major players operating in the insect repellent active ingredients market includes Spectrum Brands Inc. (US), Reckitt Beneckiser Group Plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MERCK KGaA (Germany), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US), Dabur (India), Godrej (India), Sawyer (US), BUGG Products, LLC (US), Coghlan's (Canada), Vertellus (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Citrefine (UK), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shorgun Organics (India).

