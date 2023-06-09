DJ Unaudited NAV for May 2023

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Unaudited NAV for May 2023 09-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Arix Bioscience plc

Unaudited NAV for May 2023

LONDON, 9 June 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company for the date ended 31 May 2023 as follows:

NAV Breakdown Date Total NAV Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash Other Interests NAV per share 31 May 2023 GBP60.4m GBP66.2m GBP104m GBP2.9m GBP233.5m GBP1.80 (unaudited)

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

