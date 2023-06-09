The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has awarded a loan to Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water to deploy two large-scale solar power plants.EXIM has agreed to provide $900 million in funding to Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water for the deployment of a 500 MW of utility-scale PV capacity. "This transaction not only aligns with President Biden's PGII initiative, but also advances EXIM's efforts to promote clean energy exports, strengthen the US-Africa commercial relationship and support U.S. exporters and American workers facing foreign competition," said EXIM President Reta ...

