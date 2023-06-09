EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 44 Market Street Sydney



09-Jun-2023 / 08:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 9 June 2023 Sale of 44 Market Street, Sydney Dexus announces that it has exchanged contracts to sell a Sydney CBD A grade office building at 44 Market Street, Sydney. The sale will realise proceeds of $393.1 million [1] , reflecting a 17.2% discount to the December 2022 independent valuation. The sale is subject to FIRB approval and is otherwise unconditional. Settlement is expected in late July 2023.



Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Crystal Wang

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 7907 6918

+61 481 396 756

crystal.wang@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.o'donnell@dexus.com

[1] Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $17.8 billion of office and industrial assets and investments. We manage a further $44.5 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $15.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 31,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

09-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

