ASLEEP, a sleep technology company, announced on9 that it will participate in Viva Technology 2023 in Paris, France from June 14 to showcase an application program interface (API) based on the AI sleep monitoring technology delivering world-class accuracy and an application-based service 'Sleep Routine'.

ASLEEP offers an API that can be combined with various improvement services by using AI technology that monitoring sleep stages through breathing sounds during sleep. ASLEEP's sleep monitoring technology is characterized by its ability to measure sleep stages in any environment only with microphone-equipped devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, or speakers.

ASLEEP's sleep monitoring technology provides the highest accuracy even without using a wearable device such as a smartwatch. Especially when it comes to measuring REM sleep, non-REM sleep, and wake, ASLEEP's technology shows 15% higher accuracy on average than those of comparable smartwatches within the industry.

Going beyond simple sleep stage monitoring, ASLEEP has published in various academic journals the world's first technology for detecting sleep-related respiratory problems in real-time, regardless of age, gender, race, or environment including home environment which is recognized as an optimal solution for a real environment.

After unveiling a smart bedroom system that incorporates its sleep AI technology with home appliances from LG Electronics at CES 2023 in January 2023, ASLEEP has received attention from various global IT and beauty companies at home and abroad, expanding its business relationships. The company also joined the Korea-US summit in May 2023 as a member of the visiting U.S. delegation and further broadened its cooperation with global partners by signing MOUs and strengthening collaborative ties with Stanford University School of Medicine and the US National Sleep Foundation.

In recognition of such competency and achievements, ASLEEP was selected as a Korean-leading start-up in Viva Technology 2023 by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and KISED.

Lee Dong-heon, CEO of ASLEEP, said, "During CES 2023 held in Las Vegas in January, and the economic delegation's visit to the US for the Korea-US summit in May 2023, ASLEEP gained great interest from the local market. With the aim of growing into a global company, we will attend Viva Technology 2023 and seek possible collaborations with various business partners not only in the US market but also in the European market."

