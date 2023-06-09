Perfuze, a medical device company developing next-generation "super-bore" catheter technology to treat acute ischemic stroke, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hooman Hakami as the new Chair of the Board. This appointment reflects Perfuze's commitment to bring devices to market that have the potential to transform the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. Hooman brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Perfuze, making him an invaluable addition to the company's leadership team. With an impressive track record in the medical device industry, Hooman has held prominent leadership positions within Medtronic and GE Healthcare, driving innovation, growth, and profitability.

As the new Chair of the Board, Hooman will play a pivotal role in guiding Perfuze's strategic direction and spearheading the company's mission to transform the treatment landscape for acute ischemic stroke. His previous Board experience and strategic insights will be instrumental in supporting the advance of Perfuze's groundbreaking technologies and therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes. "I am honored to join Perfuze as the Chair of the Board," said Hooman. "Perfuze's commitment to developing innovative solutions for stroke aligns perfectly with my enthusiasm for advancing medical technologies that have the potential to significantly impact patients' lives. I am joining at an exciting time in the company's development, as we move towards enrolling our first patient in our upcoming pivotal US IDE clinical study. I look forward to collaborating closely with the talented team at Perfuze to achieve our shared vision."

Perfuze's CEO, Wayne Allen, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Hooman to Perfuze. His exceptional leadership qualities and extensive industry experience will undoubtedly strengthen our board and accelerate our journey towards redefining stroke treatment. We believe that Hooman's guidance will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of medical innovation."

About Perfuze

Based in Galway, Ireland, Perfuze is a dynamic medical device company that has developed super-bore diameter aspiration technology that is designed to navigate complex neurovascular anatomy. The company's pipeline of products is designed to facilitate fast, complete clot removal following acute ischemic stroke. Perfuze is committed to continuing its research and development efforts to advance the field of neurovascular care and aims to provide neurointerventional physicians with advanced tools to restore blood flow, minimize brain damage, and improve patient outcomes.

