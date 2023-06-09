Anzeige
Freitag, 09.06.2023

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
09.06.23
10:54 Uhr
0,154 Euro
+0,021
+15,96 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 10:24
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Borcherding, buys Immunovia shares

LUND, Sweden, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (Nasdaq: IMMNOV) announces today that Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia, has purchased 350 000 shares for approximately 670 KSEK.

His total holding now amounts to 350 000 shares and 100 000 warrants in Immunovia.

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see:?www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.?

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test. Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
kain.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3783805/2117015.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chief-executive-officer-jeff-borcherding-buys-immunovia-shares-301846997.html


