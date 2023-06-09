India added 518 MW of new open-access solar capacity in the January-March period, from 308 MW installed in the previous three months.From pv magazine India India installed 518 MW of new open-access solar capacity in the first three months of 2023, over 68% up from 308 MW installed in the fourth 2022, according to Mercom India. Installations fell 37% year on year. Karnataka led with over 55% of capacity additions in the first quarter, followed by Maharashtra (14%) and Tamil Nadu (8%). As of March 2023, the pipeline for open-access solar projects stood at 6.4 GW, with Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, ...

