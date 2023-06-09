Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market worth $8.1 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market by Type (Gasketed, Welded, and Brazed), Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, HVAC & Refrigeration, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, and Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The Plate and frame heat exchanger market is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 5.9 Billion in 2023.The Plate and frame heat exchanger market is driven by the demand for plate and frame heat exchangers in various industries, including chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverages, power generation, and pulp & paper. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.

Welded plate and frame heat exchanger segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The growth of welded plate and frame heat exchangers is outpacing other types of heat exchangers in several ways. Firstly, their compact design allows for higher heat transfer rates and efficiency compared to traditional shell and tube heat exchangers. Secondly, welded plate and frame heat exchangers offer greater flexibility in terms of customization and adaptability to different process conditions. Their modular construction enables easy expansion and modification, making them ideal for industries with changing heat transfer requirements. Additionally, the reduced size and weight of welded plate and frame heat exchangers result in cost savings in terms of installation, operation, and maintenance. These advantages have propelled the increasing demand for welded plate and frame heat exchangers in various industries worldwide.

Chemicals is projected to be the second largest application type in the plate and frame heat exchanger market, in terms of value.

In chemical applications, the plate and frame heat exchanger is experiencing rapid growth due to its advantages. Its compact design, high heat transfer efficiency, and ability to handle corrosive fluids make it well-suited for chemical processes. Additionally, its modular construction allows for easy scalability and maintenance. These factors have contributed to the increasing demand for plate and frame heat exchangers in the chemical industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for plate and frame heat exchangers during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the plate and frame heat exchanger market.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the plate and frame heat exchangers market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), SPX Flow (US), XYLEM (US), API Heat Transfer (US), H. Guntner (UK) LTD. (England), Boyd Corporation (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

