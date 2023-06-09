Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Hampiðjan to the Main Market

June 9, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Hampiðjan (short name HAMP) will commence today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Hampiðjan is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2023. The company has been a listed company in Iceland since 1993, including on Nasdaq's First North Growth Market in Iceland. Hampiðjan was founded in 1934 and is a world leader in developing and servicing products for the fisheries, aquaculture and offshore industries. The Hampiðjan group consists of 51 companies, with service at 76 locations in 21 geographical areas, stretching all the way from Alaska in the west and to New Zealand in the east. The Company employs around 2,000 people globally. Product development and innovation are at the core of Hampiðjan's operations and the company holds around 41 patents for various products. Please visit www.hampidjan.com for more information. "The move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland to the Main market in Iceland is important step for Hampiðjan," said Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO of Hampiðjan. "The successful offering of new share capital last week, together with the listing on the 'Main Market, enables us to fully utilize the synergy opportunities inherent in our recent acquisition of the Norwegian company Mørenot and achieve optimization of the company's operations. Extensive knowledge of fishing gear and fish farming together with strong product development has put us in the forefront of companies that serve those important sectors, and we want to continue on the same path and reinforce Hampidjan even further. We are truly pleased to see that investors share our vision and warmly welcome new shareholders on board." "We proudly welcome Hampiðjan to the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland and at the same time celebrate the company's 30-year milestone as a listed company.", said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "We congratulate Hampiðjan on its share offering, and we look forward to supporting them on their ongoing journey as a listed company, through increased visibility and investor access as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Iceland Media contact: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836