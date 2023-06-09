Anzeige
09.06.2023
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Hampiðjan to the Main Market

June 9, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of
Hampiðjan (short name HAMP) will commence today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main
Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Hampiðjan is
the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in
2023. The company has been a listed company in Iceland since 1993, including on
Nasdaq's First North Growth Market in Iceland. 

Hampiðjan was founded in 1934 and is a world leader in developing and servicing
products for the fisheries, aquaculture and offshore industries. The Hampiðjan
group consists of 51 companies, with service at 76 locations in 21 geographical
areas, stretching all the way from Alaska in the west and to New Zealand in the
east. The Company employs around 2,000 people globally. Product development and
innovation are at the core of Hampiðjan's operations and the company holds
around 41 patents for various products. Please visit www.hampidjan.com for more
information. 

"The move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland to the Main market
in Iceland is important step for Hampiðjan," said Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO of
Hampiðjan. "The successful offering of new share capital last week, together
with the listing on the 'Main Market, enables us to fully utilize the synergy
opportunities inherent in our recent acquisition of the Norwegian company
Mørenot and achieve optimization of the company's operations. Extensive
knowledge of fishing gear and fish farming together with strong product
development has put us in the forefront of companies that serve those 
important sectors, and we want to continue on the same path and reinforce
Hampidjan even further. We are truly pleased to see that investors share our
vision and warmly welcome new shareholders on board." 

"We proudly welcome Hampiðjan to the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland and at the
same time celebrate the company's 30-year milestone as a listed company.", said
Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "We congratulate Hampiðjan on
its share offering, and we look forward to supporting them on their ongoing
journey as a listed company, through increased visibility and investor access
as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 




     Nasdaq Iceland Media contact:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
