Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QMJZ | ISIN: US72815L1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 8II
Frankfurt
09.06.23
09:15 Uhr
9,950 Euro
+0,700
+7,57 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,90010,20011:52
9,90010,20010:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYTIKA
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP9,950+7,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.