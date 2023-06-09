Anzeige
Freitag, 09.06.2023
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 11:12
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Sixt SE EUR300mil 5.125% 2027

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 09, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR300mil 5.125% Notes due 09 October 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Sixt SE
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:DE000A351WB9
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 300,000,000
Description:5.125% Notes due 09 October 2027
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Deutsche Bank AG
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2023 PR Newswire
