COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Sixt SE EUR300mil 5.125% 2027

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 09, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR300mil 5.125% Notes due 09 October 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sixt SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A351WB9 Aggregate nominal amount: € 300,000,000 Description: 5.125% Notes due 09 October 2027 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Deutsche Bank AG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.