The US government has identified the hydrogen sector as a key energy opportunity, while Hystar has signed its first PEM electrolyzer deal and Plug Power has agreed to supply fuel cells for long-term storage during emergencies in California. The US government has published its National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap, with plans to produce more clean hydrogen according to specific targets. It plans to hit 10 million metric tons per year by 2030, 20 million tons by 2040, and 50 million metric tons by 2050. The strategy focuses on high-impact uses, cost reduction, and the development of regional ...

