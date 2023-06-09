Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .
First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
Insurance Brokerage Business
- Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,007,238 as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 8.9% from 924,824 as of December 31, 2022 and compared to 633,431 as of March 31, 2022 .
- Number of insurance clients served in the first quarter of 2023 was 80,856, representing a decrease of 5.2% from 85,314 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to 120,968 in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to our strategic realignment, with a focus on serving insurance product clients that yield higher profitability.
- Gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB923.4 million ( US$134.5 million ), representing a decrease of 30.9% from RMB1,335.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB806.4 million in the same period of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributed to the nature of the fourth quarter being a peak season for insurance sales, with a larger base of policy renewals.
Credit-tech Business
- Total loans facilitated in the first quarter of 2023 reached RMB6.4 billion ( US$0.9 billion ), representing a decrease of 5.4% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB4.6 billion in the same period of 2022. The decline was primarily due to proactive adjustments in small business loans business, which were offset by continued growth in the small revolving loan business.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 7,582,435 as of March 31, 2023, representing an increase of 4.2% compared to 7,277,627 as of December 31, 2022 and compared to 6,324,705 as of March 31, 2022 .
- Number of borrowers served in the first quarter of 2023 was 872,235 representing an increase of 1.2% from 862,226 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to 508,746 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB11,129.2 million ( US$1,620.5 million ) as of March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of 1.2% from RMB11,259.8 million as of December 31, 2022 and compared to RMB12,421.0 million as of March 31, 2022 . The decrease was due to the scale back of our secured loan business as part of our business optimization process.
Others
- Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB308.6 million ( US$44.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB292.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB59.0 million in the same period of 2022.
"Against the backdrop of a modest recovery in the macro economy, we achieved a healthy growth momentum this quarter, exceeding our internal guidance on revenue and profitability," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For the first quarter, total gross written premiums reached RMB 923 million, up 15% year-on-year while revenue from our insurance brokerage business increased 27% year-over-year to RMB 196 million . On the credit side, total loans facilitated this quarter reached RMB 6.4 billion, representing an increase of 39% year-over-year."
"I am also excited to announce that we have recently established an AI lab and will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and driving technological innovations and business expansion across all business sectors in 2023."
"For the first quarter of 2023, total revenue increased by 40% year-over-year to RMB 986.3 million and net income reached RMB 427 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 131% and a strong net income margin of 43.3%," Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "As of quarter end, our total cash and cash equivalents was approximately RMB 5.1 billion . Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering growth and our strong cash position will provide us with the flexibility and stability to navigate evolving markets and capitalize on untapped potentials."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB986.3 million ( US$143.6 million ), representing an increase of 40.0% from RMB704.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the first quarter of 2023, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB483.9 million ( US$70.5 million ), representing an increase of 23.9% from RMB390.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase of our small revolving loan products amid strong demand for consumption. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB196.4 million ( US$28.6 million ), representing an increase of 26.5% from RMB155.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to the expansion of our insurance brokerage business.
Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB106.2 million ( US$15.5 million ), compared to RMB176.2 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of the cost structure for our offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB199.7 million ( US$29.1 million ), compared to RMB152.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.
General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB92.6 million ( US$13.5 million ), compared to RMB116.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of optimizing the company's offline business operations and achieving overall cost-efficiency improvements.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB44.9 million ( US$6.5 million ), compared to RMB31 .8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of loan volume facilitated.
Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB122.7 million ( US$17.9 million ).
Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB427.2 million ( US$62.2 million ), as compared to RMB184.8 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure. Net income margin increased to 43.3% in the first quarter of 2023 from 26.2% in the same period of 2022 due to improved cost efficiency.
Adjusted EBITDA[1] (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB539.3 million ( US$78.5 million ), compared to RMB247.2 million in the same period of 2022.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB4 .8 (US$0.7) and RMB4.7 (US$0.7), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB2.2 and a diluted per ADS of RMB2.2 in the same period of 2022.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB390.3 million ( US$56.8 million ), compared to RMB367.8 million in the same period of 2022.
Net cash provided by investing activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB774.3 million ( US$112.7 million ), compared to RMB348.8 million in the same period of 2022.
As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,077.2 million ( US$739.3 million ), compared to RMB4,271.9 million as of December 31, 2022 . As of March 31, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB3.3 million ( US$0.5 million ), compared to RMB2 .7 million as of December 31, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB250.8 million ( US$36.5 million ), compared to RMB972 .7 million as of December 31, 2022 .
Delinquency rates. As of March 31, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.6%, 1.2% and 1.2% respectively, compared to 0.7%, 1.3% and 1.1% respectively as of December 31, 2022 .
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of March 31, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 8.1%, 6.6% and 2.6% respectively, as compared to 8.1%, 6.5% and 2.0% respectively as of December 31, 2022 .
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.0 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Recent Development
Management Change
In order to better mobilize the Company's internal human resources and better serve the future business development strategy, Ms. Bin Yang has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Yang initially joined the company in 2015 as the head of the human resources department and possesses over 10 years of experience in human resource management. Prior to joining the company, she held the position of head of human resources at JUPITER, C2MICRO, and 360.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 9, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on June 9, 2023 ).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10031315-v76cyb.html
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dzdrbbjc.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China . The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
[1] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
229,661
417,165
60,744
Post-origination services
36,976
6,316
920
Insurance brokerage services
155,181
196,358
28,591
Financing services
109,611
22,577
3,288
Electronic commerce services
49,811
242,858
35,363
Others
123,525
101,069
14,717
Total net revenue
704,765
986,343
143,623
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
176,183
106,212
15,466
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
152,941
199,745
29,085
General and administrative
116,548
92,550
13,476
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
31,827
44,905
6,539
Total operating costs and expenses
477,499
443,412
64,566
Other (expenses)/income:
Interest (expense)/income, net
(25,573)
14,519
2,114
Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE
4,765
(11,203)
(1,631)
Others, net
7,414
3,589
522
Total other (expenses)/income
(13,394)
6,905
1,005
Income before provision for income taxes
213,872
549,836
80,062
Income tax expense
29,044
122,670
17,862
Net income
184,828
427,166
62,200
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic
170,001,178
177,782,059
177,782,059
Basic income per share
1.0872
2.4028
0.3499
Basic income per ADS
2.1744
4.8056
0.6998
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
171,071,430
180,180,975
180,180,975
Diluted income per share
1.0804
2.3708
0.3452
Diluted income per ADS
2.1608
4.7416
0.6904
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash generated from operating activities
367,751
390,307
56,834
Net cash provided by investing activities
348,785
774,283
112,744
Net cash used in financing activities
(108,208)
(392,831)
(57,201)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(272)
(181)
(26)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
608,056
771,578
112,351
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
2,945,344
4,360,695
634,966
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
3,553,400
5,132,273
747,317
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
4,271,899
5,077,211
739,299
Restricted cash
88,796
55,062
8,018
Accounts receivable
221,004
320,440
46,660
Contract assets, net
626,739
609,969
88,818
Contract cost
787
480
70
Prepaid expenses and other assets
321,411
258,786
37,682
Loans at fair value
54,049
175,411
25,542
Financing receivables
514,388
371,196
54,050
Amounts due from related parties
1,266,232
1,281,348
186,579
Held-to-maturity investments
2,700
3,320
483
Available-for-sale investments
972,738
250,788
36,518
Property, equipment and software, net
77,256
75,726
11,027
Deferred tax assets
84,187
90,855
13,229
Right-of-use assets
33,909
29,606
4,311
Total assets
8,536,095
8,600,198
1,252,286
Accounts payable
14,144
19,887
2,897
Amounts due to related parties
227,724
247,717
36,070
Deferred revenue
65,539
36,555
5,323
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,315,006
1,342,251
195,447
Secured borrowings
767,900
392,100
57,094
Deferred tax liabilities
79,740
84,824
12,351
Lease liabilities
35,229
30,274
4,408
Total liabilities
2,505,282
2,153,608
313,590
Ordinary shares
129
129
19
Additional paid-in capital
5,160,783
5,164,104
751,952
Treasury stock
(46,734)
(61,046)
(8,889)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,765
8,599
1,251
Accumulated deficit
908,870
1,334,804
194,363
Total equity
6,030,813
6,446,590
938,696
Total liabilities and equity
8,536,095
8,600,198
1,252,286
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Gross written premiums
806,355
923,382
134,455
--First year premium
540,043
627,314
91,344
--Renewal premium
266,313
296,068
43,111
Number of insurance clients
120,968
80,856
80,856
Cumulative number of insurance clients
633,431
1,007,238
1,007,238
Amount of loans facilitated
4,606,889
6,420,213
934,855
Number of borrowers
508,746
872,235
872,235
Remaining principal of performing loans
12,421,001
11,129,221
1,620,540
Gross merchandise volume
59,021
308,567
44,931
Segment Information
Insurance Brokerage:
Revenue
155,181
196,358
28,592
Sales and marketing expenses
5,172
2,289
333
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
93,190
133,617
19,456
Consumer credit:
Revenue
390,473
483,873
70,457
Sales and marketing expenses
137,559
62,218
9,060
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
39,670
47,609
6,933
Others:
Revenue
159,111
306,112
44,574
Sales and marketing expenses
33,452
41,705
6,073
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
20,081
18,519
2,696
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
184,828
427,166
62,200
Interest expense/(income), net
25,573
(14,519)
(2,114)
Income tax expense
29,044
122,670
17,862
Depreciation and amortization
6,260
1,868
272
Share-based compensation
1,500
2,089
304
Adjusted EBITDA
247,205
539,274
78,524
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.1 %
54.7 %
54.7 %
Delinquency Rates
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
December 31, 2019
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2020
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
0.9 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2023
0.6 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
Net Charge-Off Rate
Loan Issued Period
Amount of Loans Facilitated
Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-Off
Total Net Charge-Off Rate
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2019
3,431,443
395,872
11.5 %
2020
9,614,819
778,668
8.1 %
2021
23,195,224
1,537,956
6.6 %
2022
22,623,101
598,837
2.6 %
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate
Loan Issued Period
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2019Q1
0.0 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
2019Q2
0.1 %
1.5 %
4.5 %
7.5 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
9.9 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
2019Q3
0.2 %
2.9 %
6.8 %
9.0 %
10.4 %
12.0 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
14.4 %
14.6 %
14.6 %
2019Q4
0.4 %
3.1 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.9 %
9.5 %
9.8 %
9.8 %
2020Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
5.2 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
7.2 %
7.7 %
7.8 %
7.9 %
2020Q2
0.5 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
8.2 %
8.2 %
2020Q3
1.1 %
3.3 %
5.1 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
8.1 %
8.7 %
8.8 %
8.9 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.8 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
6.0 %
7.0 %
7.4 %
7.6 %
2021Q1
0.4 %
2.3 %
3.9 %
5.5 %
6.6 %
6.9 %
7.2 %
2021Q2
0.4 %
2.4 %
4.5 %
5.9 %
6.4 %
6.7 %
2021Q3
0.5 %
3.1 %
5.0 %
5.9 %
6.2 %
2021Q4
0.6 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
5.3 %
2022Q1
0.6 %
2.5 %
3.8 %
2022Q2
0.4 %
2.2 %
2022Q3
0.5 %
