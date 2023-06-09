Anzeige
Freitag, 09.06.2023

09.06.2023
Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 8, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kyle Floyd

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%

Rob Sckalor

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%

Alastair McIntyre

28,112,220

99.991%

2,505

0.009%

Donovan Pollitt

26,742,220

95.118%

1,372,505

4.882%

Pascal Attard

26,742,220

95.118%

1,372,505

4.882%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) adopting the Company's Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on Vox's website at www.voxroyalty.com.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760146/Vox-Announces-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
