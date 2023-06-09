SJ Entertainment LLC: Sarah Tromley Introduces the World to 'Rexford' and Her New Track 'One Horse Town'

Born of heart and soul, Sarah ushers in a new image and new music to match with the arrival of her anticipated single. Exploring the ins and outs of life, Rexford narrates her exciting journey within an intimate lens of connectedness and bare emotion.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Today, Sarah Tomley lets the world know that 'things are different now' as she dives headfirst into the complexities of real life, the burdens of love and the joy of metamorphosis. Introducing fans to her elevated persona, "Rexford". The emergence of Rexford marks a moment in Sarah's career where she is pulling from deep within. Writing from a space of truth and raw power in order to share the fullness of her entire world with fans.

Marrying the essence of then and the spirit of now, Rexford isn't running away from the moments that shaped her but embracing the scars that made her. Rising from the bricks and rubble of broken structures to being present in this current state of "home". Rexford is a symbolic representation of the place that allowed her to grow.

In this artistic rebirth emerges "One Horse Town", which is her newest release out on all platforms today. Co-written and produced by "Twin Shadow", the track is about releasing the things that you've outgrown yet empathetically understanding the purpose it had in your journey.

Rexford's work will encompass an ethereal display of imperfect beauty as it swells with waves of realness and relatability. The music is a dialogue of risk-takers having a human experience in a world that values "stuff" over "soul".

"I think this new journey is really a polaroid of feelings rather than an image of glamour. The evolution of this awakened version has helped me to heal my inner child and get back to the core of me," as Sarah reflects on "Rexford".

"Rexford" breathes new life into Sarah's artistry. An inalienable piece of what has always been there just hidden under the dust of this world's expectations. This exciting chapter will drag you out of the middle of that "one-horse town" of shackled uncertainty and into a universe of cathartic release.

ABOUT SARAH TROMLEY:

Sarah Tromley is a native Pacific Northwest singer/songwriter and actress based in Los Angeles. A multi-hyphenate artist whose work is layered with experiences that inform her creative process with both clarity and depth. Sarah has worked with industry heavy hitters responsible for the projects of Frank Ocean, Tyler the Creator and the late Mac Miller. She is changing the game as an artist on the rise.

