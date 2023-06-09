Movac Group sees management buy-out by existing directors ahead of a strategic 5-year growth plan

A management buy-out at Movac Group Limited has seen existing directors Robert Lang, Craig Matthews and Keith Parvin acquire the company, ahead of a strategic 5-year growth plan.

IPSWICH, England, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A management buy-out at Movac Group Limited has seen existing directors Robert Lang, Craig Matthews and Keith Parvin acquire the company, ahead of a strategic 5-year growth plan.

The shareholding group consists of the current leadership team of Robert, Craig and Keith who will remain in the business, while Mark Smith, Managing Director, retires from the company after many years of successful leadership.

Robert, Craig and Keith will continue the day-to-day running of the business, which is one of the largest independent coatings suppliers in the UK, serving the automotive, Industrial, and wood industry sectors.

Announcing the changes, Robert Lang outlined the vision for growth: "Firstly, Movac will embed relationships with existing customers, continuing our service and product excellence across all three divisions.

Looking into the future, Movac will become one of the strongest independently owned distribution companies in the UK by incorporating our core values of innovation, dedication, enthusiasm, loyalty, providing our customers with superior service and being right first time every time. This will be achieved with an extensive product portfolio from our world-leading manufacturer supply partners.

For more than 70 years the Movac brand has been known for its heritage, quality and second-to-none product knowledge, and we continue to develop new innovations to build a sustainable and united business."

Each of the three directors brings a huge amount of experience, Craig explains "I've been at Movac for many years and have overseen the introduction of high-tech coatings and the growth of the industrial division, combine that with Keith's track record in automotive and retail, with Roberts experience of driving corporate growth then we have a great foundation for really helping our customers find incredible products that deliver exceptional finishes."

Keith adds "I've worked in automotive, retail and colour science for more than 35 years and Movac has a great track record of working with supply partners to provide quality, sustainable products alongside a really dedicated service team - with my background, I want to continue to focus on the core business but also to explore new market opportunities."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097741/Movac_Group_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/movac-group-sees-management-buy-out-by-existing-directors-ahead-of-a-strategic-5-year-growth-plan-301847087.html