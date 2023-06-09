Samsung and SMA are using a new cloud-to-cloud system that allows PV systems with SMA inverters to be integrated with Samsung heat pumps.German inverter manufacturer SMA and South Korea's Samsung have partnered to facilitate the integration of heat pumps with residential PV systems. The two companies developed a new cloud-to-cloud system that allows PV systems with SMA inverters to be integrated into Samsung's SmartThings smart home ecosystem, which controls and monitors a Samsung heat pump installed at the property. "The good thing for users is how simple it is to integrate Samsung Eco Heating ...

