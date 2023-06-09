Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Launches Revolutionary TRUVIEW Digital Microscope with Advanced Optics, Automated Slide Preparation, and Telepathology Services

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in veterinary medicine offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today the launch of the revolutionary TRUVIEWTM digital microscopy platform, featuring the proprietary TRUprepTM system that automatically prepares slides, along with LiquiViewTM liquid lens technology that provides best-in-class images.

Microscopic examination of blood and cytology fluids is the standard of care in the veterinary industry and is utilized by essentially every veterinary practice. The groundbreaking all-in-one TRUVIEW system combines LiquiView advanced optics, TRUprep automated slide preparation and tele-pathology with an easy-to-use interface to ensure consistent quality to boost veterinarian diagnostic confidence. The LiquiView advanced optics system will provide the highest quality slide images on the market, leading to better diagnostics for the pet.

Preparing cytology slides and making blood smear slides can be critically important to cellular investigation and diagnosis. However, the effectiveness and accuracy of that interpretation depend on the quality of the slide. The TRUVIEW microscope features the TRUprep automated slide preparation system, eliminating the need for manual slide preparation because all the traditional manual slide preparation steps, including smearing, drying, fixing, staining, washing and drying, are handled by the TRUprep system, assuring consistent high-quality slides, while saving 5-10 minutes of technician time for each slide to improve productivity and workflow.

TRUVIEW's digital imaging and telepathology component is an easy-to-use interface providing veterinarians with multiple diagnostic options, including reading the slide directly on the microscope, reviewing the slide digitally from a remote computer through the Company's myZomedica® web portal, or sending the image to a Zomedica pathologist for external review and consultation. This will result in boosting veterinarian confidence in providing a consistent, reliable diagnostic result.

"The innovation of the automated slide prep feature has been a critical need in the industry for years," stated Bill Campbell, VP of Imaging at Zomedica. "We have taken every step to make it easier than ever for clinics to have consistent slide quality, reduce human error and waste and deliver reliable results every time. By automating this critical step, the TRUVIEW microscope significantly improves the efficiency of veterinary practices, enabling veterinarians to save staff time and focus more on diagnosing their patients," continued Campbell.

"The development of the TRUVIEW microscope has been a project I have been following closely", said Dr. Matt Connolly of Connolly Animal Clinic. "Having a microscope that automatically smears and stains the slide produces very consistent quality, with the resulting image resolution better than manually prepared slides. With TRUVIEW in our lab we are more efficient, and it helps us provide the best medicine possible."

"The TRUVIEW microscope represents the latest innovative technology launched by Zomedica," said Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica. "By combining advanced optics with automated slide preparation, we are providing veterinary professionals with a powerful tool that enhances their diagnostic capabilities and streamlines their workflow.

"We're launching the TRUVIEW system at this weekend's PacVet conference and then offering it initially to practices participating in Zomedica's Customer Appreciation Program by utilizing our TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform. The microscope will be placed in practices with no upfront capital required through a monthly subscription service in addition to fees for slide interpretations that will produce high margin revenue for the Company. As we build inventory, we'll widen the launch as essentially all veterinary practices could benefit in several ways from adoption of the TRUVIEW system as they will receive quality images, professional interpretation and positive impacts on both workflow and cash flow", concluded Heaton.

Zomedica acquired the assets of Revo Squared in July of 2022 and has been actively working to enhance their product line and prepare for the launch of the TRUVIEW platform. TRUVIEW products are manufactured by Zomedica at its Global Manufacturing & Distribution Center in Roswell, GA.

To learn more about the TRUVIEW microscope and be among the first to experience its transformative capabilities, please visit Zomedica's website at www.ZOMEDICA.com.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

