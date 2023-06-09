Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced two podium presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) annual conference, which took place May 30 through June 2 in New Orleans.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology and endovascular interventions highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology in the following sessions:

Dr. Ian Cawich, an interventional cardiologist at Arkansas Heart in Little Rock, highlighted the entire portfolio of Avinger's proprietary OCT-guided atherectomy technologies in his session, "OCT-Guided Atherectomy of ATK and BTK Lesions."

Dr. Jon George, Director of Complex Interventions, and interventional cardiologist and endovascular medicine specialist at Pennsylvania Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, featured Avinger's Pantheris SV (small vessel) OCT-guided atherectomy system in his session, "Utility of the Pantheris Atherectomy Device with OCT Imaging in Treating BTK Lesions," and presented updated interim data from the IMAGE-BTK clinical study.

Dr. Cawich commented, "Performing atherectomy with onboard image-guidance provides a number of benefits to both physicians and patients, and results in safer and more effective outcomes than other technologies. A growing amount of published peer-reviewed data supports Avinger's OCT-guided atherectomy as a frontline option for interventionalists treating peripheral vascular disease above and below the knee, as well as in-stent restenosis. The 89% freedom from target lesion revascularization at 12 months in Avinger's INSIGHT study represents best-in-class results for in-stent restenosis patients."

Dr. George noted, "Due to safety concerns and lack of long-term durability with most interventional technologies in the below-the-knee space, standalone balloon angioplasty has represented the primary therapy despite the high risk of dissection and low patency rates. With the introduction of Pantheris SV, interventionalists have a new option available that safely and effectively addresses these complex lesions due its onboard image-guidance system and targeted excision mechanism. The interim findings of IMAGE-BTK, a post-market study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pantheris SV in treating below-the-knee lesions, show a great deal of promise in this area of significant clinical need, with 94% patency in treated vessels at 12 months and 100% freedom from major adverse events. These types of outcomes, if maintained throughout this trial, would validate Pantheris as a standard of care for below-the-knee vascular disease."

The NCVH Conference, founded in 1999, provides education in all fields relating to peripheral vascular interventions, with a specific focus on critical limb ischemia and amputation prevention. The conference hosts 1,500+ attendees every year, and includes 24+ live case transmissions, 300+ scientific lectures, and 175+ faculty.

Avinger's Lumivascular technology incorporates an onboard image-guidance system to allow physicians to see inside the artery during an atherectomy or CTO-crossing procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT. During the procedure, high-resolution intravascular OCT images are displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console in real-time to guide therapy. Physicians performing therapeutic procedures with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images and tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions to deliver safe and effective outcomes, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the results of our IMAGE-BTK study, and anticipated patient and physician benefits of our products, including Pantheris SV. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include the resource requirements related to our products; the timing and outcome of studies; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2023, as amended, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

