Katapult Wealth Partners LLC: Dean Shill of Katapult Wealth Partners Awarded Prestigious AICPA Standing Ovation Honor

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Dean Shill, CPA/PFS, COO, and Financial Advisor at Katapult Wealth Partners, catapulted into the spotlight at the AICPA® & CIMA ENGAGE 2023 event held in Las Vegas this week. Dean was one of the notable four recipients of the Personal Financial Planning (PFP) Standing Ovation Award, a coveted recognition that underscores outstanding achievements in the personal financial planning realm by young CPAs.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA®) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) confer the PFP Standing Ovation Award to young CPAs under 40, who demonstrate exceptional performance in their specialized field. This recognition emphasizes Dean's commitment to setting new benchmarks in personal financial planning and his unwavering dedication to Katapult Wealth Partners and its clients.

David Shill, Managing Partner at Katapult Wealth Partners, commended Dean's achievement, stating, "This award is testament to Dean's unwavering commitment to serving our clients with the highest level of personal financial planning expertise. His recognition amplifies our mission at Katapult Wealth Partners - to catapult our clients to financial success. His dedication and innovative approach to financial planning have been instrumental in transforming our clients' lives, helping them navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape."

Katapult Wealth Partners prides itself on its unique approach to wealth management. As a boutique firm, Katapult partners with clients through life's various stages, helping them navigate the complexities of their lives and the evolving world all through a tax-intelligent lens. This award reinforces the firm's commitment to their clients, aiming to equip them for any financial challenges that may lie ahead.

The full The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA®) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) press release can be found here: https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/2023/06/08/11-cpas-honored-by-aicpa-and-cima/80746/

Katapult Wealth Partners is a premier boutique wealth management firm based in Plano, Texas. Under the stewardship of David Shill, the firm strives to improve the lives of clients and their families. Katapult Wealth Partners guides clients through ordinary and pivotal life moments, helping to navigate the increasing complexities of their lives and the rapidly changing world. The firm is committed to equipping their clients for whatever lies ahead, cultivating a sense of financial security and success.

