Vior Inc.: VIOR Details Its Spring/Summer 2023 Exploration Plans

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / VIOR INC. (« Vior » or the « Corporation »), (TSX-V:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - is pleased to provide an update on the Corporation's Spring/Summer 2023 field exploration programs and corporate strategy across its three key exploration projects: Belleterre Gold Project, Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and Skyfall Nickel Project. Vior and its funding partners will spend approximately C$2.5 million in direct exploration costs over the Spring/Summer 2023 period.

Mark Fedosiewich, Vior's President and CEO commented, "This will be a very busy and exciting year for Vior, as we rapidly advance three of our district-scale projects in Quebec, including our flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the recently generated Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and our Skyfall Nickel Project. Each of these distinct projects offer exposure to a different key and highly sought after metal, representing tremendous value creation opportunities for Vior shareholders."

Highlights:

Extensive field exploration programs have begun at Belleterre and Skyfall that will continue into Fall 2023. This work will include: stripping, channel sampling, and a backpack drilling to investigate near surface geological continuity at the Belleterre Gold Project; first reconnaissance program for lithium-bearing pegmatites at Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and near surface geological backpack drilling to investigate geological continuity. Field crews have located pegmatite dyke swarms with Two-Mica and Beryl; district-scale helicopter-borne High Definition VTEM survey has been completed at the Skyfall Nickel Project, contributing to an in-depth interpretation of numerous high potential nickel targets. These targets will be validated in the field with the first-ever large-scale field reconnaissance program for nickel.



Belleterre Gold Project

Vior began field work in early May at the Belleterre Gold Project, deploying two dedicated crews with the objective of validating the revised regional mineralization model. This validation program follows the comprehensive update to the geochemical and litho-structure analysis undertaken over Winter 2022-2023.

This initial field work has helped to better identify key targets with known mineralization for overburden stripping, channel sampling and near surface investigatory backpack drilling.

Vior continues to finalize these key targets, including the recognition of new mineralized QFP intrusives frequently associated with gold mineralization throughout the region.

Upon completion of the stripping, channel sampling, and mapping program, Vior will finalize and prioritize its drill targets, and then embark on a significant drilling campaign encompassing an estimated 30,000 metres.

Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium)

A comprehensive field program at the Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) began in May with three crews and will resume through this Summer.

The teams are focused on validating all available exploration data, including geochemical, geophysical, and regional geological mapping.

The primary objective is to thoroughly map and sample the highly prospective lithium-bearing corridor, spanning a length of 90 kilometres and flanking the Reservoir Decelles Batholith (RDB) contact. Initial findings have already indicated the occurrence of two-mica granites, a significant precursor for the formation of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Access for prospecting in the region is exceptionally favourable, facilitated by the presence of multiple all-season logging roads and ATV trails.

Vior is employing portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") field measurements to enhance the accuracy of identifying evolved LCT pegmatites. Once selected locations have undergone analytical confirmation, Vior will proceed with mechanical stripping to uncover and expose cross-sections of promising pegmatite areas. In addition, the exploration team will also undertake some channel sampling, near surface backpack drilling, and subsequent assays of prospective lithium bearing pegmatites.

Skyfall Nickel Project

Vior has just initiated its first-ever comprehensive and targeted validation field program for nickel-sulphide bearing horizons at the Skyfall Nickel Project. This work follows the completion of a 3,636 line-kilometre airborne VTEM survey (with a 100m spacing per line), where final results have been received and interpretations are being integrated.

The project area benefits from extensive access through a network of logging roads and ATV trails. In line with Vior's systematic exploration approach, the initial prospecting efforts of the crews will encompass sampling of VTEM targets in areas with exposed bedrock and manually stripped areas where shallow overburden is present.

Advanced field technologies will be used, including portable pXRF measurements, to effectively identify and assess elevated concentrations of nickel, copper, cobalt, and/or platinum group elements ("PGE"s).

NOTICE: Due to forest fire activity and in compliance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF), exploration activities have been temporarily suspended in Quebec. As such, Vior has temporarily suspended its field operations and will resume its field exploration programs as soon as access is restored. Vior is actively monitoring the situation and does not foresee any impact at this point to its overall 2023 exploration plans and objectives.

Figure 1 - BELLETERRE GOLD - A - City Showing Area - Southwest of Village Showing (Vior surface sample: 175 g/t Au; see press release Jan. 28, 2022). B - Newly Discovered Mineralized Quartz-Feldspar Porphyry (Assay Pending). C - Village Showing Area (Vior surface sample: 61.2 g/t Au; see press release Sept. 17, 2021).

Figure 2 - BELLETERRE LITHIUM - A - Two-Mica Pegmatite with Beryl (Assay Pending). B - Two-Mica Pegmatite Outcrop

Figure 3 - SKYFALL - Exposed VTEM Conductor

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President for Vior and Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration corporation based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects in Quebec, which include its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and its Skyfall Nickel Project.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

514-442-7707

Website: www.vior.ca

leustache@vior.ca

SEDAR: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760264/VIOR-Details-Its-SpringSummer-2023-Exploration-Plans