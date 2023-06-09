Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Cipher Neutron Inc. ("Cipher Neutron", "CN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 1st Hydrogen Day ("IIF") on June 15th, 2023.

For the first time, the team behind the International Investment Forum (IIF) is organizing a Hydrogen Day. The aim is to bring together industry representatives, investors, media representatives and all interested parties. Cipher Neutron is participating in the virtual event.

Cipher Neutron will be presented by Gurjant Randhawa, President & CEO, on June 15, 2023, at 9:00 am ET / 03:00 pm CET.

1st Hydrogen Day (IIF) on June 15th, 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9802/169371_cipherfigure1.jpg

Gurjant Randhawa, President & CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, "Cipher Neutron develops advanced and efficient AEM Electrolysers for a Green Hydrogen world. Along with our advances in AEM Electrolysers, which are designed to provide an efficient and affordable source of Green Hydrogen, we constantly strive, at Cipher Neutron, to continually research the best technologies and game changing ideas from around the globe."

According to the consulting firm PwC Germany, the annual demand for hydrogen could increase from the current 76 megatons to up to 600 megatons by the year 2050. This requires a corresponding infrastructure, political will and innovation from companies in the sector. At the 1st Hydrogen Day, six growth companies from the sector will present themselves and provide insights into current trends and developments. Participants can ask questions after the short presentations.

"We are pleased to have attracted various international industry representatives for the 1st Hydrogen Day. Hydrogen is key to the sustainable transformation of industry. An international focus on the topic creates new perspectives and provides the opportunity to learn from each other," explains Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH and co-organizer of the 1st Hydrogen Day.

All event information, registration options and a schedule can be found at https://ii-forum.com/timetable-1-hydrogen-day/.



About IIF - International Investment Forum

The IIF - International Investment Forum 1st Hydrogen Day will take place on June 15, 2023. Companies and their executives or top managers will present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 09:55 CET (Central European Time) and end at 20:00 CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

For more information, please contact:

Gurjant Randhawa, CEO & President

Cipher Neutron Inc.

101 - 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (647) 803-0002

grandhawa@cipherneutron.com

Vice-President Corporate Development

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (604) 507-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169371