Epomaker Inc: The Hot Summer Sales: Epomaker Announces the Sizzling Summer Shopping Carnival

Epomaker launched its sizzling Summer Sale. From June 1 to June 30, a series of scorching hot promotions and events will be rolled out and will make this summer the most memorable one.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / As the leading provider of premium mechanical keyboards and peripherals, Epomaker is thrilled to announce a series of captivating summer promotions to engage and delight its valued customers. Kicking off the festivities, Epomaker launched a sensational giveaway extravaganza from June 1 to June 8 as a warm-up fiesta for the official sale event along with special activities tailored for fans tuning into Epomaker's YouTube channel. These events are just the beginning of an extraordinary summer extravaganza.

Epomaker's official Summer Sale continues from June 9 to June 18 with a captivating treasure hunt on the official website. Participants who successfully discover hidden treasures will be rewarded with exciting prizes. For more fun and elevating engagement, popular products will be available at discounted prices, up to 15% off, ensuring an exceptional shopping experience filled with surprises and savings. Furthermore, several selected items will be put into flash deals with up to 45% discounts. During the sale time, Epomaker invites you to join the daily topics and questions on our social media channels and Discord community. The more engagement, the more chances of winning.

Mark your calendars for June 10 to June 30 as Epomaker invites all enthusiasts to join the festive and exciting After Party on several social media platforms. This celebration offers participants an opportunity to win a range of different product giveaways. It's the perfect chance to expand the collection of high-quality keyboards and peripherals.

Embarked on this journey for years, Epomaker is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for fans and keyboard enthusiasts, and this Summer Sale is no exception. Epomaker is excited to engage with the community through thrilling events, exclusive discounts, and exceptional giveaways. It's the best way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers and welcoming new enthusiasts into the Epomaker family.

This Summer Sale aims to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for enthusiasts. The company encourages customers to visit the official website, subscribe to Epomaker's YouTube channel, and follow Epomaker's social media accounts to stay updated on all the upcoming events and activities.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Summer Sale

Epomaker's Youtube channel

Epomaker official website

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Related Files

Epomaker Summer Sale Press Release 2023.pdf

SOURCE: Epomaker

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759879/The-Hot-Summer-Sales-Epomaker-Announces-the-Sizzling-Summer-Shopping-Carnival