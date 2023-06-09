Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim Results 2022
|Secured Property Developments plc
|Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022
|Registered number 02055395
Chairman's Statement
The Board following the retirement of Lubbock Fine have appointed Edwards Veeder as Auditors and they are currently preparing the results for the year ended 2022.
The political and economic uncertainty caused by the resignation of two Prime Ministers has resulted in a down turn in the economy.
Inflation caused by the war in Ukraine has caused economic uncertainty and affected the property market.
The Board continues to reduce overheads wherever possible in order to preserve cash resources.
R.A Shane
Chairman
9thJune 2023
Unaudited profit and loss account
for the period from 1stJanuary 2022 to 30thJune 2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Turnover
|-
|-
|Cost of sales
|-
|-
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(16,446)
|(15,688)
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(16,446)
|(15,688)
|Interest receivable
|96
|22
|Interest payable
|-
|-
|_______
|96
|22
|(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|(16,350)
|(15,666)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation
|(16,350)
|(15,666)
|======
|======
|(Loss) per share
|(0.83)p
|(0.78)p
Unaudited Balance sheet
at 30thJune 2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Tangible assets
|-
|-
|Current assets
|Debtors
|7,650
|7,419
|Cash at bank and in hand
|421,045
|452,113
|428,695
|459,532
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(48,896)
|(37,515)
|Net current assets
|379,799
|422,017
|________
|____
|Total assets less current liabilities
|379,799
|422,017
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|-
|-
|Net assets
|379,799
|422,017
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|418,861
|418,861
|Share premium account
|3,473
|3,473
|Profit and loss account
|(42,535)
|(317)
|Shareholders' funds
|379,799
|422,017