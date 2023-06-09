Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 15:06
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim Results 2022

Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim Results 2022

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022
Registered number 02055395

Chairman's Statement

The Board following the retirement of Lubbock Fine have appointed Edwards Veeder as Auditors and they are currently preparing the results for the year ended 2022.

The political and economic uncertainty caused by the resignation of two Prime Ministers has resulted in a down turn in the economy.

Inflation caused by the war in Ukraine has caused economic uncertainty and affected the property market.

The Board continues to reduce overheads wherever possible in order to preserve cash resources.

R.A Shane
Chairman
9thJune 2023


Secured Property Developments plc

Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2022

Can be compared with those for the same period as follows:



Unaudited profit and loss account

for the period from 1stJanuary 2022 to 30thJune 2022

2022202220212021
££££
Turnover --
Cost of sales--
Gross profit--
Administrative expenses(16,446)(15,688)
Operating (loss)/profit (16,446)(15,688)
Interest receivable 9622
Interest payable --
_______
9622
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation(16,350)(15,666)
Taxation --
(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation(16,350)(15,666)
============
(Loss) per share(0.83)p(0.78)p

Secured Property Developments plc

Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2022

Can be compared with those for the same period as follows:



Unaudited Balance sheet

at 30thJune 2022

2022202220212021
££££
Fixed assets
Tangible assets--
Current assets
Debtors7,6507,419
Cash at bank and in hand421,045452,113
428,695459,532
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (48,896)(37,515)
Net current assets 379,799422,017
________ ____
Total assets less current liabilities379,799422,017
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year--
Net assets379,799422,017
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital418,861418,861
Share premium account3,4733,473
Profit and loss account(42,535)(317)
Shareholders' funds379,799422,017

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.