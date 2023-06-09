Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim Results 2022

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

Secured Property Developments plc Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022 Registered number 02055395

Chairman's Statement

The Board following the retirement of Lubbock Fine have appointed Edwards Veeder as Auditors and they are currently preparing the results for the year ended 2022.

The political and economic uncertainty caused by the resignation of two Prime Ministers has resulted in a down turn in the economy.

Inflation caused by the war in Ukraine has caused economic uncertainty and affected the property market.

The Board continues to reduce overheads wherever possible in order to preserve cash resources.

R.A Shane

Chairman

9thJune 2023



Unaudited profit and loss account

for the period from 1stJanuary 2022 to 30thJune 2022

2022 2022 2021 2021 £ £ £ £ Turnover - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses (16,446) (15,688) Operating (loss)/profit (16,446) (15,688) Interest receivable 96 22 Interest payable - - _______ 96 22 (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (16,350) (15,666) Taxation - - (Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation (16,350) (15,666) ====== ====== (Loss) per share (0.83)p (0.78)p

Unaudited Balance sheet

at 30thJune 2022