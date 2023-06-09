Fenixlight Limited: Fenix Launches TK20R UE: Tribute to the Classical Tactical Flashlight

The TK20R UE is capable of projecting 2800 lumens with a useful and impressive beam of 465 meters.

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Fenixlight Limited, a professional provider of mobile lighting tools for more than 20 years in the lighting industry, introduced an upgraded Fenix TK20R UE, a high-performance rechargeable flashlight in a compact ergonomic shape for perfect grip. The TK20R UE features a virtually indestructible Luminus SFT70 LED, a hidden and inner waterproof USB-C charging port, and a FlexSensa toggle switch.

FENIX TK20R UE





Checking the officially released specifications, the TK20R UE is capable of projecting 2800 lumens with a useful and impressive beam of 465 meters. During the upgradation, Fenix reduced the max output from 3000 lumens to 2800 lumens for the purpose of ensuring the stability of the flashlight in extended usage and avoiding the possible performance failure caused by excessive brightness.

Machined from durable aluminum with a textured grip surface, the light measures 25.4 mm in diameter and weighs 135 g, so users can easily hold the light single-handed. And with its FlexiSensa toggle switch and round tail switch, users can just operate the light for momentary on/off, brightness selection, and strobe. This upgraded model redefines maximum versatility. Use it as an everyday carry light for self-defense or an improvised tactical light for the military - it can tackle either job with authority.

While the traditional black look is classic, the TK20R UE brings a different look to the product. Fenix introduced camouflage colors to the HAIII hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish. This treatment is not only wear-resistant and scratch-resistant as the traditional black HAIII hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish but also gives the product a more personalized appearance. The TK20R UE can also show a camouflage effect under specific geographical terrains, which makes it more effective when combined with other camouflage equipment. In addition to desert camouflage, this tactical flashlight also includes three other colors: tan, tropic, and city gray.

"The upgraded TK20R UE is improved based on users' feedback and demands. By solving the charging port issue, adjusting the brightness, introducing camouflage colors finish treatment, and adopting the 'FlexSensa' toggle switch, we have made the TK20R UE the ideal tactical flashlight for our users," said the Product Project Manager Mattew Leung. "We hope users will be pleasantly surprised when they pick up the TK20R UE: 'Yes, this is exactly the flashlight I'm looking for.'"

Fenix has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products, including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns, and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

For additional information, visit fenixlight.com.

Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com and fenix-store.com.

