The China Photovoltaic Industry Association reports robust production growth among Chinese solar manufacturers, while the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association confirms an ongoing decline in polysilicon and cell prices. Canadian Solar, meanwhile, has commenced share trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The China Photovoltaic Industry Association reveals significant growth in Chinese solar module production, reaching 74.1 GW in Q1 of this year, a 92.5% increase compared to the previous year. The CPIA also notes increased output in polysilicon (210,000 MT, +72.1%), wafers (88.1 GW, +79.8%), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...