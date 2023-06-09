BeMe.ai Inc.: BeMe.ai Announces Addition of COO Timothy Wackenreuter

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / The BeMe team is pleased to announce the addition of Timothy Wackenreuter as Chief Operating Officer.

BeMe.ai COO Timothy Wackenreuter

BeMe.ai COO Timothy Wackenreuter

Tim brings a breadth of experience and deep expertise in building strong operations within scaling startup companies. Most recently Tim held executive roles with NewStar Capital and startups Lighter Nutrition (health-tech) and Closed Loop Partners (circular economy).

Tim's track record demonstrates what it means to be a servant leader - a role he has occupied well at each company.

Tim is passionate about his work but also about family. Tim is the proud uncle, and sometimes caregiver of Liam, a loving and creative 10-year-old Autistic child.

Tim has been a mentor to Autism-focused ventures as part of the Multiple Hub, Inc. mentorship program.

A native of Essex, Connecticut, Tim is a graduate of Wittenberg University in Ohio.

"As a family member of an Autistic child, I have witnessed the difficulties that come with navigating the complex and disjointed system of care. I have been searching for a technology like BeMe.ai, which gives the care team actionable data to help the acute issues that children and families may face every day."

"I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work building the processes and infrastructure necessary to support this high-growth business. BeMe's mission is one that I am 100% behind. I feel a special privilege that this role allows me to combine personal passion and connection with their mission, and I am so pleased to be able to do so," shared Tim.

"We are truly excited to have Tim on board and leading our operations as we continue in our growth as a company. It is key to have strong alignment on all fronts - I could not be prouder of the team that we have assembled and where Tim is going to help take us," concluded Sarah Glofcheskie, BeMe's Founder and CEO.

--

About BeMe

BeMe.ai is focused on bridging the gap between the current standard of care provided to Autistic individuals and a truly individualized, needs-based approach to holistic well-being on a massive scale.

BeMe provides a health and well-being tracker and insight-generating app incorporating medical, behavioral and environmental data, designed specifically to support Autistic children.

Contact Information

Sarah Glofcheskie

Founder and CEO, BeMe.ai

sarah@beme.ai

+1.647.223.5322

Related Files

Press Release - BeMe Announces COO Timothy Wackenreuter.pdf

SOURCE: BeMe.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760302/BeMeai-Announces-Addition-of-COO-Timothy-Wackenreuter