FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 17:36
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

09 June 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company:

1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 09 June 2023 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 252,191

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 240,545

The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.

2 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 09 June 2023 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 838,017

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 615,088

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award vests.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(2) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

252,191 conditional shares under EABP

838,017conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



1,090,208

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

09 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(3) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(4) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

240,545 conditional shares under EABP

615,088 conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



855,633

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

09 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


