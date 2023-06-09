Dunamis Charge Celebrates Juneteenth with Day of Service and Community Empowerment in Collaboration with COTS

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Dunamis Charge, a leading innovator in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector, is proud to announce its upcoming event, "Juneteenth: A Day of Service with Team Dunamis". This special event will take place in partnership with the COTS on Monday, June 19th, at 26 Peterboro St Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48201 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It is a day of reflection, celebration, and community engagement. Dunamis Charge has chosen to mark this significant occasion by dedicating a day to serve and uplift those in need.

"Our aim is to honor the historical significance of Juneteenth while embodying its spirit of empowerment and progress," said Dunamis Charge Founder and CEO Natalie King. "We are excited to join forces with COTS to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these families and foster positive change within our community."

The recipient of Dunamis' community outreach project is COTS, an organization with a rich history of helping families overcome homelessness and poverty. Within the first quarter of this year, COTS has served over 400 families and close to 1,200 individuals.

According to COTS Chief Executive Officer Cheryl P. Johnson, "COTS is so excited to celebrate Juneteenth with Dunamis Charge. More than ever the idea of freedom needs to be celebrated with our resilient families." She added, "To include fun and laughter while remembering the "why" of Juneteenth is so important. Kudos to Dumanis for their partnership in creating opportunities for our families to succeed."

Juneteenth: A Day of Service with Team Dunamis will feature various family-friendly activities and opportunities for community engagement, including:

Kidz Zone: Bounce houses, face painting, and art & scraps projects for children

Bounce houses, face painting, and art & scraps projects for children Youth Zone: Arcade bus with 13 play stations, basketball court, and roller coaster wheels

Arcade bus with 13 play stations, basketball court, and roller coaster wheels Food Court Zone: A delectable selection of beef hot dogs, ground beef, and ground turkey traveling taco bags, with a choice of chips and beverages (residents only)

A delectable selection of beef hot dogs, ground beef, and ground turkey traveling taco bags, with a choice of chips and beverages (residents only) Sensational Snack Area: Popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cone station for all to enjoy

Popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cone station for all to enjoy Raffle Ticket Area: Every visitor will receive a food, snack, and raffle ticket

Every visitor will receive a food, snack, and raffle ticket DPD (Detroit Police Department): Presence, K-9 Unit, and helicopter flyover

Dunamis Charge's Juneteenth: A Day of Service is supported by generous sponsors, including McDonald's, Mercantile Bank, Detroit Police Department, Bridgewater, and AllPro Color.

Media are invited to attend and cover "Juneteenth: A Day of Service with Team Dunamis". To secure a detailed program, interviews, images, or other assets, contact Sr. PR Strategist Trea Davenport, Trea Day LLC, at 310-728-5000 or treaday.com. To learn more about Dunamis Charge, visit www.dunamischarge.com, for updates follow @dunamischarge.

Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the globe.

COTS

COTS assists families in reaching their housing, economic, health, education, and career goals as they overcome homelessness and break the cycle of poverty for themselves, the next generation, and beyond.

-end-

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760212/Dunamis-Charge-Celebrates-Juneteenth-with-Day-of-Service-and-Community-Empowerment-in-Collaboration-with-COTS