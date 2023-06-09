Isto Biologics Launches Precise - the Newest Advancement in Autologous Therapies

New Precise technology provides physicians with more options for custom PRP

HOPKINTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Isto Biologics, a leader in orthobiologic regeneration technologies and cell-based therapies that focuses on helping patients heal faster, announced today the launch of Precise, a brand-new, state-of-the-art technology that delivers a final PRP product with precision cellular fractions upon concentration.

Precise - a new advancement in autologous therapies

The Precise system's CellectFlex Technology allows for tailored cell compositions with each spin, allowing the system to provide a targeted range of offerings that have never been available before.

"We are excited to introduce this novel addition to our line of autologous therapies," said Don Brown, Isto's Chief Executive Officer. "Precise offers physicians and surgeons the ability to customize their PRP to fit their patient needs."

The Precise system utilizes patented technology that offers solutions to obtain both leukocyte-poor and leukocyte-rich PRP outputs. In a single spin, Precise can deliver a low hematocrit and granulocyte count, all while delivering a high platelet and mononucleated cell concentrate.

"This exciting new product is a direct result of listening to the needs of our customers," said Brian Barnes, PhD, President at Isto Biologics. "We are in a constant pursuit to deliver products that change the lives of patients and believe that Precise will keep physician and patient needs front and center with no compromise."

Current Precise Offerings

Precise Sapphire - The Precise Sapphire kit will provide a leukocyte-rich PRP, with a final PRP output that equates to 'the perfect PRP' based on platelet concentration, mononucleated cells, granulocytes and hematocrit counts.

Precise Diamond - The Precise Diamond kit will provide a leukocyte-poor PRP and further reduces the inflammatory cell fractions being the neutrophils (granulocytes) and hematocrit all while capturing therapeutic concentrations of platelets (growth factors) and elevating mononucleated cells above baseline.

About Isto Biologics

Isto Biologics is a leading biologics and cellular therapy company in the orthopedic space. Isto Biologics is focused on Helping Patients Heal Faster through innovative solutions for bone regeneration and cell-based therapies. The company's flagship product offerings include the market-leading Magellan® Autologous Platelet Separator, and bone graft products including InQu® Bone Graft Extender & Substitute, and the Influx product family.

For more information, visit istobiologics.com

