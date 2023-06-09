Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
09.06.23
08:05 Uhr
2,520 Euro
+0,020
+0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 18:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 9

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc ("the Company") announces that on 09 June 2023 the Company bought 25,807 of its own shares for cancellation at a price of 218.126 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 568,789,947 shares of which 85,629,548 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 483,160,399.

The above figure (483,160,399) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.