Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

As part of its share buyback program1, and under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 31, 20232, Legrand today announced the signing of a contract with an investment services provider to implement a second tranche for up to €80m.

The purchase period agreement is expected to begin on June 12, 2023 and end on or before July 21, 2023. Those shares will be cancelled.

Key financial dates

2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2023

2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts October 9, 2023

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

______________________

1 For more information, see Legrand press release dated February 9, 2023.

2 The average price per share may not exceed the maximum price of 150 euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005351/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

TBWA Corporate

Tiphaine Raffray

Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98

tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com