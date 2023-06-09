Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Management Arrangements

London, June 9

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Management Arrangements

Further to the announcement of 29 March 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company served formal notice to terminate its Investment Management Agreement with Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited ('Franklin Templeton'), such notice taking effect from 30 May 2023.

Following the termination of the IMA with Franklin Templeton, Goodhart Partners LLP were appointed to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

9 June 2023