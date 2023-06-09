Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2023 | 18:24
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Management Arrangements

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Management Arrangements

Further to the announcement of 29 March 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company served formal notice to terminate its Investment Management Agreement with Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited ('Franklin Templeton'), such notice taking effect from 30 May 2023.

Following the termination of the IMA with Franklin Templeton, Goodhart Partners LLP were appointed to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023.

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

9 June 2023

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.