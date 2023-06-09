Anzeige
Freitag, 09.06.2023
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
09.06.23
18:48 Uhr
125,70 Euro
+1,00
+0,80 %
09.06.2023
IBM Grants $5 Million for Cybersecurity, Enhanced Skilling on AI

By Laura Ascione

Originally published by eSchool News on June 9, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / In response to the growing threat of ransomware attacks against schools around the world, IBM will provide in-kind grants valued at $5 million to help address cybersecurity resiliency in schools.

Since its creation in 2021, the IBM Education Security Grants program has expanded globally, and this year will also include enhanced offerings from IBM SkillsBuild on topics including AI and cybersecurity.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Friday, June 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760323/IBM-Grants-5-Million-for-Cybersecurity-Enhanced-Skilling-on-AI

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
