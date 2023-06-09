Introducing Knaq, The New Web3 Loyalty Platform for Fans in the Digital Age

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / The revolutionary Web3 loyalty platform Knaq is redefining how fans interact with their favorite content producers. Knaq announces its formal launch today with NEAR, offering fans, sponsors, and creators a rewarding and engaging experience.

Due to NEAR's superior safety, scalability, and simplicity of integration, Knaq chose this blockchain token to base their Chrome plugin on. As soon as a user downloads the Knaq plugin, a NEAR wallet is instantaneously integrated into their profile. Then, the user can continue scrolling social media as usual and earn tokens as they like, comment, and engage with content. Knaq simplifies earning incentives by seamlessly connecting with users' regular social media routine.

Knaq's innovative advertising technique is one of the main advantages brands are drawn to. Knaq promotes visibility and interaction, guaranteeing that viewers are genuinely engaged in the goods and services featured. Through NFT tickets, users may also benefit from rebates, gift cards, and unique access to events with their favorite creators.

Knaq is being embraced by content producers because it encourages high user involvement. Knaq increases engagement rates and enables creators to establish closer ties with their fan base. The most devoted followers can also receive special gifts, which will increase their involvement. To provide a simple and open process, the revenue made through Knaq is immediately put into the creators' own accounts.

Free Knaq accounts are available for both users and creators, and the straightforward user interface provides a concise summary of points, a list of available products, and the option to track discounts.

Knaq is happy to share that its soft launch will take place in 2023, with the first month reserved only for those who sign up for the queue. For fans, advertisers, and artists, this special launch, which emphasizes the huge potential of Web3 technology in encouraging and rewarding fan interaction, is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

About Company:

Knaq is a cutting-edge business that is transforming fan engagement with Web3 technology. Fans can earn prizes by using their cutting-edge loyalty platform and being active on social media. Users amass Knaq tokens using a user-friendly Chrome extension and a blockchain-based wallet, which can then be used to exchange them for different benefits.

Media Details:

Person Name: Michael Smith

Company Name: Knaq

Email: michael@knaqapp.com

Website: Knaqapp.com

City: Sacramento

Country: USA

SOURCE: Knaq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760321/Introducing-Knaq-The-New-Web3-Loyalty-Platform-for-Fans-in-the-Digital-Age