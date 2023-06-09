Duffy & Shanley, Inc.: Duffy & Shanley Named Top Winner at 55th Bell Ringer Award Ceremony

The agency was recognized as a Platinum Super Bell Award finalist for the fourth year in a row.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Duffy & Shanley, a full-service communications agency based in Providence, earned 14 awards at the 55th Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 8. The annual event celebrates the work of public relations and communications professionals from across New England and was hosted by the PR Club, the region's leading communications trade organization.

Honored alongside hundreds of New England-based industry professionals, the Duffy & Shanley team received awards in multiple categories across a diverse range of business sectors. Duffy & Shanley's 2023 Bell Ringer awards include:

Gold Bell Award - Digital/Printed Collateral, for How Hanes Nabbed Major Press Interest With the Health of a Custom Media Gift

- Digital/Printed Collateral, for How Hanes Nabbed Major Press Interest With the Health of a Custom Media Gift Gold Bell Award - Paid Media, for "Reasons to Believe" - BJ's Membership Campaign

- Paid Media, for "Reasons to Believe" - BJ's Membership Campaign Gold Bell Award - National Media Placement, for Showcasing Rhode Island's Offshore Wind Leadership in The New York Times

- National Media Placement, for Showcasing Rhode Island's Offshore Wind Leadership in The New York Times Gold Bell Award - Vertical/Trade Media Placement, for E&E News: "Inside America's Offshore Wind Hub"

- Vertical/Trade Media Placement, for E&E News: "Inside America's Offshore Wind Hub" Gold Bell Award - Integrated Marketing Communications, for Talking Student Loans - Four Different Ways

- Integrated Marketing Communications, for Talking Student Loans - Four Different Ways Gold Bell Award - Micro/Nano Influencer Campaign, for RI Seafood Find Your Fresh

- Micro/Nano Influencer Campaign, for RI Seafood Find Your Fresh Silver Bell Award - Social Media Platform Excellence, for @BjsWholesale: Utilizing Instagram as a Vehicle for Brand Growth Through Audience Connection

- Social Media Platform Excellence, for @BjsWholesale: Utilizing Instagram as a Vehicle for Brand Growth Through Audience Connection Silver Bell Award - Content Marketing, for Ready, Set, Click: Starting the Customer Journey with Content

- Content Marketing, for Ready, Set, Click: Starting the Customer Journey with Content Bronze Bell Award - Paid Media, for Decoding the Crystal Ball: The Future of Student Loan Refinancing

- Paid Media, for Decoding the Crystal Ball: The Future of Student Loan Refinancing Bronze Bell Award - Single Video, for Paying for College? Watch This Video for 5 Expert Tips

- Single Video, for Paying for College? Watch This Video for 5 Expert Tips Bronze Bell Award - National Media Placement, for Fast Company: "Hanes undies gets a colorful redesign to win over Gen Z"

- National Media Placement, for Fast Company: "Hanes undies gets a colorful redesign to win over Gen Z" Bronze Bell Award - Regional Media Placement, for Boston Globe: "BJ's Wholesale Club to open new concept 'BJ's market' in Warwick, R.I."

- Regional Media Placement, for Boston Globe: "BJ's Wholesale Club to open new concept 'BJ's market' in Warwick, R.I." Bronze Bell Award - High Tech, for "Hi, Jill!": Ships Ahoy for New York's First Offshore Wind Farm

- High Tech, for "Hi, Jill!": Ships Ahoy for New York's First Offshore Wind Farm Merit Bell Award - One-Time Special Event, for A Holiday for a Cause

Duffy's Integrated Marketing Communication Campaign entry for College Ave Student Loans, "Talking Student Loans - Four Different Ways", was recognized during the ceremony as a finalist for the prestigious Platinum Super Bell Award which honors the overall top PR campaign of the evening.

"We are proud of the work we do on behalf of our clients, and honored to have that work recognized in the form of more than a dozen Bell Ringer awards," said Jon Duffy, president, Duffy & Shanley. "This year marks the 50th anniversary of Duffy & Shanley and these awards are another example of our growth and evolution over the course of a half century in business. Our work extends far beyond the walls of our Providence office, and we strive every day to create impactful campaigns that our clients are proud to call their own."

A full list of all winners is available here, and a full winner's gallery is located here.

About Duffy & Shanley, Inc.

Based in Providence, R.I., Duffy & Shanley is one of New England's largest independently-owned communication firms. A uniquely integrated, full-service agency, Duffy & Shanley develops breakthrough campaigns for Fortune 500 companies and leading brands, including AT&T, BJ's Wholesale Club, College Ave, Dunkin', Foster Grant, Ørsted and Hanesbrands. Visit duffyshanley.com, or Duffy & Shanley's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, the "Bell Ringer" blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region's communications professionals.

