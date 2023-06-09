Aflac Incorporated: Focus on Philanthropy: Where Aflac Employees and Corporate Donations Are Making an Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Since the start of 2023, Aflac has given over $3.3 million to help support the needs of children with cancer and blood disorders and to improve communities and the lives of others through nonprofit funding. Approximately 83% of those funds donated to causes benefiting minority and low-income individuals.

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

Aflac provides funding for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta every year. The most recent $1.5 million donation brings the company's support of the pediatric cancer and blood disorders cause to over $168 million since 1995. In keeping with the growing need to ensure mental and emotional health, this year, Aflac's donation directly supports the Center's 35-person Family Support Team, which includes social workers, child life specialists, non-denominational chaplains and music therapists who work in tandem with medical staff to provide therapeutic activities, positive distractions and social support for both patients and families. Family support services are often neglected, leaving hospitals dependent on donations to continue these valuable programs. Aflac is proud and pleased to fill this gap.

The Piedmont Columbus Mobile Unit

Aflac, based in Columbus, Georgia, is also having an impact in communities throughout the nation. One example is a recent donation to Piedmont Columbus Foundation to fund their Mobile Unit, which provides high quality health care to underserved and indigent populations throughout Columbus, a midsized city in western Georgia. This is Aflac's third year as principal sponsor of the program.

The Piedmont Columbus Mobile Unit clinical team, consisting of a family practice resident, Pharmacy resident, registered nurse, social worker and medical student, conducts weekly clinics and provide medical care, immunizations and health education in 13 locations throughout the city, such as Safe House, Valley Rescue Mission, Open Door, House of Mercy and more. In 2022, they saw 371 clinic patients, administered 191 COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, prescribed 277 medications and provided blood pressure screenings to 1,763 individuals.

The Mobile Unit also partnered with The Food Mill mobile farmer's market, which Aflac also supports, in providing fresh fruits and vegetables to 306 individuals from August through December. The partnership, which encourages patients to use food as medicine, included free screenings for body weight, BMI and waist circumference, and health education.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Aflac's commitment to our environment led to continued funding of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK) in 2023, an organization that works to engage and educate the community in stewardship and protection of waterways. The organization's Neighborhood Water Watch and Sweep the Hooch initiatives give Chattahoochee Valley residents the opportunity, tools and resources to help monitor the health of local waterways and fight litter pollution. Last year, 820 pounds of trash were collected by 50 volunteers at one cleanup site at Lakebottom Park. Overall, in 2022, CRK led cleanups that removed 107,532 pounds of trash from the Chattahoochee watershed.

And 167 students from local Hollis Hand Elementary, Flat Rock Middle and Eastside Elementary, all Title 1 schools, experienced hands-on learning about the environment through the West Point Lake Floating Classroom, thanks to scholarships provided through Aflac's support of CRK.

Employees giving back

In 2022 alone, Aflac employees logged more than 12,000 volunteer hours with organizations and initiatives that are near and dear to them. Whether through fundraising, like the recent fire truck pull in Columbia, South Carolina, to raise funding for childhood cancer, Habitat for Humanity home builds, serving as an ambassador for children's health, or teaming up to support the needs in our communities and beyond - employees across Aflac express care for those in need.

Take Ruthie Brown (pictured above, left), Aflac Financial Systems Accountant, and Executive Assistant Lisa Dente (pictured above, right), for example. They recently volunteered for a bed build with the Columbus chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization, which Aflac has supported through donations, provides beds built by volunteers, mattresses and bedding to children who do not have a bed.

These are but three of the 78-plus donations made by Aflac in the first quarter of 2023. Learn more about how Aflac gives back at investors.aflac.com/Sustainability.

# # #

Confidential and Proprietary. For Internal Use Only. Do Not Distribute. This content contains proprietary information and material that is owned by Aflac and/or its licensors, and is protected by applicable intellectual property and other laws, including but not limited to copyright. This content is provided to you for informational purposes. You further agree not to modify, loan, sell, distribute, or create derivative works based on this content. Any use not specifically permitted herein is strictly prohibited.

Z2300597 EXP 6/24

Aflac employees Ruthie Brown and Lisa Dente volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Columbus to build beds for kids in need.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760374/Focus-on-Philanthropy-Where-Aflac-Employees-and-Corporate-Donations-Are-Making-an-Impact