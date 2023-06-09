Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juin/June 2023) - The common shares of Free Battery Metal Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Free Battery Metal Limited holds a 100% interest in the Mound Lake Property located in Thunder Bay District, Ontario. The Issuer is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties which are prospective for lithium and other metals, in particular, the development of the Mound Lake lithium property.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Free Battery Metal Limited ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Free Battery Metal Limited détient une participation de 100 % dans la propriété Mound Lake située dans le district de Thunder Bay, en Ontario. L'Émetteur se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés prometteuses pour le lithium et d'autres métaux, en particulier le développement de la propriété de lithium de Mound Lake.

Issuer/Émetteur: Free Battery Metal Limited Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FREE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 70 112 397 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 118 916 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 356123 10 9 ISIN: CA 356123 10 9 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 13 juin/June 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 December/décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Cpmpany

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FREE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com