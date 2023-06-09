Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) (FSE: BU9) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shares are now trading on Germany's Tradegate Exchange under the ticker "BU9", and the Company has appointed DGWA as European corporate advisor.

Tradegate is a fully regulated German trading exchange, 60% owned by Deutsche Börse AG. The exchange facilitates trading in over 10,000 securities from around the world. It is the primary exchange for the retail share trading for large German and French banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and BNP and many of the European online brokers.

This listing complements the trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and facilitates European investors being able to purchase and trade Resouro's shares with low transaction costs.

To enhance its European efforts, Resouro has appointed Frankfurt-based DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation, as its investor relations and corporate advisor in Europe.

DGWA will assist the Company to engage with retail, institutional and large private investors in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a population of close to 100 million people, as well as the rest of Europe and the United Kingdom.

The European advisor will also assist Resouro with expanding its European profile for investor and stakeholder awareness of the exploration activities on the Company's Tiros Titanium-REE Project and Novo Mundo Gold Project in Brazil.

The latest company presentation can be downloaded from the German webpage: https://resouro.com/deutsch/

Stefan Müller, CEO of DGWA, comments: "We are excited to be partnering with Resouro Gold to introduce the company to European investors and corporates. The global demand for rare earths, which are used in a range of applications from permanent magnets for EVs to renewable energy devices, has increased significantly in recent years. To meet the worldwide decarbonization goals, the demand for rare earth elements may see as much as a 300 - 700% increase by 2040. Resouro is well positioned with its Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth project to benefit from this demand increase, with the project's near surface mineralization and excellent infrastructure."

About DGWA

DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH"), is a European Investment Banking Boutique based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 25-year track record in trading, investing, and analysing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso and the Tiros Titanium-REE Project in Minas Gerais. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://resouro.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Eager, President & CEO

RESOURO GOLD INC.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Chris Eager, CEO

chris.eager@resouro.com

For Investor inquiries

nick@grovecorp.ca

416-642-1807

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169447