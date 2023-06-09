Anzeige
WKN: A2DNV3 | ISIN: CA1089093001 | Ticker-Symbol: B7LM
Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Amendment of Nemaska2 Extension Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) announces that it has amended its previously announced option agreement (March 22, 2023; June 1, 2023) with respect to the Nemaska2 Extension (the "Nemaska2 ExtensionOption Agreement").

Pursuant to the amendments, the Company has agreed to make all payments in cash, whereas under the previous terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement, the Company had the option to make certain payments in common shares. In addition, half of the $40,000 payment required to be made within 90 days of the effective date of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") has been extended to, within 180 days of the Effective Date. All other terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement remain in effect, unamended.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca
(604) 424-8131

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760406/Brigadier-Announces-Amendment-of-Nemaska2-Extension-Option-Agreement

