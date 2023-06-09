Reliance Medical Group - UK Distributor, 3PL Partner

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce InsuJet is now registered for supply through the NHS Drug Tariff. Reliance Medical Group ("Reliance Medical") has been appointed as our 3PL partner and distributor for NuGen in the United Kingdom.

Reliance Medical is a leading trade distributor of high-quality surgical dressings, healthcare products, medical equipment and first aid supplies in the United Kingdom. Already an established partner of choice with NHS organizations, private healthcare providers, UK Government organizations and independent wholesalers, Reliance Medical has been successfully appointed as the listed supplier of InsuJet for the NHS Prescriptions Services Drug Tariff.

"Reliance Medical are delighted to be working in partnership with NuGen to support the introduction of InsuJet into the UK. Together with NuGen, we are proud to make a difference in the lives of diabetic patients." - David Lawrence, Director, Reliance Medical Group.

Items listed on the NHS Drug Tariff are funded by the UK Government through the Department of Health. Diabetic patients will receive the device free of charge via an NHS Prescription provided through their clinician which includes General Practitioners, Diabetes Specialist Nurses, and Diabetes Specialist Doctors.

"The listing of InsuJet on the NHS drug tariff means that 4.3 million people in the UK who live with diabetes1, many of whom are insulin-dependent, can request their practitioner to prescribe InsuJet," commented Nicky Caton COO, NuGen. "We look forward to working with Reliance Medical to ensure that all interested UK insulin-dependent diabetics can start their needle-free journey with InsuJet."

Patients present their prescription at the pharmacy which in turn orders the device from their appointed pharmaceutical wholesaler or directly from Reliance Medical. The pharmaceutical wholesaler purchases the device from Reliance Medical with payment being received 30 - 45 days after the product has been delivered. Reliance Medical will then pay NuGen.

For patients who are prescribed InsuJet in a hospital setting by specialist doctors, the hospital will purchase the device directly from Reliance Medical and will pay Reliance Medical within 30 days of receipt.

Who Qualifies? All patients with a confirmed diagnosis of diabetes are eligible for free of charge diabetes medication and equipment. The decision of what medication and insulin delivery device is prescribed sits with the clinician based on national and local diabetes care pathways and treatment guidelines. Informed patients may request specific devices, e.g., InsuJet. However, the prescription has to be initiated by the clinician who will align prescribing to their local medicines formulary which lists the devices authorized for prescription by clinicians in the hospital/community healthcare region.

"The appointment of Reliance Medical to the NHS Drug Tariff to support the adoption and growth of InsuJet for diabetic patients managed in primary care by general practitioners and specialist diabetic nurses will help us meet the needs of diabetic patients seeking an alternative insulin delivery method. We look forward to working with the Reliance Medical team in developing the UK market for InsuJet." - Louise Cresswell - Commercial Lead (UK), NuGen.

About NuGen

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

