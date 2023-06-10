Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 415,117 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to a consultant engaged by the Company, as follows:

Date of Issue No. of Shares Deemed Price per Share January 27, 2023 61,538 $0.244 April 10, 2023 98,765 $0.101 May 12, 2023 106,666 $0.094 June 9, 2023 148,148 $0.068 Total: 415,117

The Shares being issued are payment for the services rendered by the consultant at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, the Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Shares issued have a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The Company also announces that it has agreed to issue 500,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share to a consultant of the Company as full and final payment of debt in the aggregate amount of $50,000 (the "Debt Settlement"), to settle certain amounts owed by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance as set out in National Instrument 45-102 -Resale of Securities.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker CCCFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker BJ4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

