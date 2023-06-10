Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 10.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906169 | ISIN: CA66510M2040 | Ticker-Symbol: ND3
Tradegate
09.06.23
15:11 Uhr
0,208 Euro
+0,011
+5,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1940,20209.06.
0,1900,20409.06.
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2023 | 02:26
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.: Northern Dynasty Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an Amended Technical Report, effective date May 19, 2023 (the "Technical Report") under National instrument 43-101 for the Pebble Project. The Technical Report amends the technical report filed on March 31, 2023 in order to address comments received from the BC Securities Commission. The changes include:

  • Removal of contained metal from the resource estimate table;
  • Additional disclosure on the cutoff grade and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction;
  • Clarifications of some exploration information and additional drill sections;
  • Removal of information on the Project Description; and
  • Additional information in the certificates of the qualified persons and consents.

While no new technical information was incorporated in the resource estimate, the effective date was moved to May 19 to incorporate the latest updates to the permit status. The estimated mineral resources remain unchanged from the report filed on March 31.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward-looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedar.com and the US at www.sec.gov.

Stephen Hodgson, P.Eng, and David Gaunt, qualified persons who are not independent of Northern Dynasty have approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Trevor Thomas
Secretary and General Counsel

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760421/Northern-Dynasty-Files-Amended-Technical-Report

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.