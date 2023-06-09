Anzeige
Samstag, 10.06.2023
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date May 31, 2023

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of May 31, 2023, short interest in 3,333 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,631,032,094 shares compared with 10,456,611,754 shares in 3,359 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 15, 2023. The end of May short interest represents 3.18 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.97 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,784 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,108,518,970 shares at the end of the settlement date of May 31, 2023 compared with 2,035,430,964 shares in 1,783 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 2.06 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.35.

In summary, short interest in all 5,117 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,739,551,064 shares at the May 31, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,142 issues and 12,492,042,718 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.92 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.48 days for the previous reporting period.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Camille Stafford
camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6d21df7-f07d-4280-b6d5-d32ec0b3d5c5

NDAQO


