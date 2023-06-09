Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP: Evolve Transition Infrastructure Receives Notice from NYSE American Commencing Delisting Procedures

HOUSTON, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP; OTC: SNMP) ("Evolve") today announced that on June 6, 2023, the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") publicly announced and notified Evolve that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist Evolve's common units representing limited partner interests in Evolve ("Common Units") from NYSE American. NYSE Regulation has determined that Evolve is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Under Section 1003(f)(v), the NYSE American will consider commencing delisting procedures when a company's listed securities experience a sustained low selling price. While the NYSE American pursues such procedures, trading in the Common Units on the NYSE American is suspended but the Common Units will continue to be traded over the counter.



Evolve has a right to a review of NYSE Regulation's determination to delist the Common Units by a Committee of the Board of Directors of NYSE American and plans to appeal the determination. NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Common Units upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any challenge by Evolve of NYSE Regulation's decision.

As previously announced, on December 27, 2022, Evolve received a deficiency letter from the NYSE American with respect to Evolve's failure to comply with Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide and Evolve remains focused on the previously announced 1-for-30 reverse split primarily intended to address the low Common Unit trading price.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is a publicly-traded limited partnership formed in 2005 focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. Evolve owns natural gas gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities in South Texas and continues to pursue energy transition infrastructure opportunities.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about Evolve can be found in Evolve's documents on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are available on Evolve's website at www.evolvetransition.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

