Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Announces Fiscal 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended February 24, 2023 (the "2023 fourth quarter") and the fifty-two week period ended February 24, 2023 ("fiscal 2023").



Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with sales increasing 37.7% to $26.3 million and gross profit increasing 52.1% to $6.6 million. A better indication of future sales comes from the $110 million in orders received, representing an $88 million increase from the prior year and bringing our backlog to $104 million compared to $19 million at prior year-end."

Fiscal 2023 Results of Operations

Bookings / Sales Backlog

Bookings in fiscal 2023 were $110.1 million, leaving our sales backlog as of February 24, 2023, which represents the sales we expect to recognize for our products and services for which control has not yet transferred to the customer, at $103.6 million compared to $19.3 million as of February 25, 2022. We expect to recognize as revenue approximately 54% of the total sales backlog as of February 23, 2024 over the next twelve (12) months and approximately 90% over the next twenty-four (24) months, with the remainder to be recognized thereafter. Of the February 24, 2023 sales backlog, $83.7 million, or 80.8%, pertains to one International contract within the Aerospace segment.

Net (Loss) Attributable to ETC

Net (loss) attributable to ETC was $1.6 million, or $0.13 diluted (loss) per share, in fiscal 2023, compared to net earnings of $1.8 million during fiscal 2022, equating to $0.08 diluted earnings per share. The $3.4 million unfavorable variance is a direct result of Other Income from fiscal 2022 not reoccurring in 2023, in addition to negative results from the company's subsidiary. The prior year, 2022, had one time favorable event of the Employee Retention Credit of $2.78 million, which 2023 did not.

Net Sales

Net sales for fiscal 2023 were $26.3 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 37.7%, compared to fiscal 2022 net sales of $19.1 million. The increase is a result of higher Domestic sales of $5.4 million, all of which are within CIS, along with higher International sales of $1.6 million, all of which are within ATS. Further, sales in fiscal 2023 increased the greatest within the Sterilizers business unit, accounting for $3.5 million of the overall increase of $7.2 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for fiscal 2023 was $6.6 million compared to $4.3 million in fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.2 million, or 52.1%. The increase in gross profit was due to higher net sales within the Sterilizers System business unit, along with a more favorable mix and overhead absorption. Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 24.9% in fiscal 2023 compared to 22.6% in fiscal 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for fiscal 2022 were $9.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 29.2%, compared to $7.3 million for fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses was due to headcount increases, along with unplanned increases in expenses related to ETC-PZL.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net, for fiscal 2023 was $0.4 million compared to $0.5 million in fiscal 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 16.7%, due primarily to reduced borrowing throughout the fiscal year.

Other (Income), Net

Other income, net, for fiscal 2023 was $1.9 million, realized from the sales of its Southampton facility, compared to other income, net, of $5.2 million in fiscal 2022, gained by the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and the US Government's Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program.

Income taxes

As of February 24, 2023, the Company reviewed the components of its deferred tax assets and determined, based upon all available information, that it is more likely than not that deferred tax assets relating to its federal and state NOL carryforwards and research and development tax credits will not be realized primarily due to uncertainties related to our ability to utilize them before they expire. Accordingly, we have established an $8.4 million valuation allowance for such deferred tax assets that we do not expect to realize. If there is a change in our ability to realize our deferred tax assets for which a valuation allowance has been established, then our tax valuation allowance may decrease in the period in which we determine that realization is more likely than not.

An income tax provision of $0.2 million was recorded in fiscal 2023 compared to income tax benefit of $0.1 million recorded in fiscal 2022. Effective tax rates were -14.9% and -7.9% for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022 was driven primarily by taking the full valuation in fiscal 2023 on deferred tax assets relating primarily to federal NOL carryforwards.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to ETC

Net (loss) attributable to ETC was $1.4 million, or $0.10 diluted (loss) per share, in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to net earnings of $1.9 million during the 2022 fourth quarter, equating to $0.12 diluted earnings per share. The $3.3 million variance is a result of $2.78 million of earnings gained related to the Employee Retention Credit program.

Net Sales

Net sales for the 2023 fourth quarter were $8.8 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 107.2%, compared to net sales of $4.2 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. The increase reflects higher overall sales within ATS and increased Domestic sales within Sterilizers.

Gross (Loss) Profit

ETC incurred a gross profit of $1.9 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the gross profit of $1.2 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. This was a direct result of increase in net sales. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.8% in the 2023 fourth quarter compared to 28.7% in the 2022 fourth quarter, a result of the product mix.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $2.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 41.1%, compared to $2.1 million for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to an increase in commission expenses, along with uncovered research and development costs related to ETC-PZL.

Interest Expense, Net

Interest expense, net, for the 2023 fourth quarter was $0.1 million compared to $0.1 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, reflecting no change from prior year.

Other (Income) Expense, Net

Other expenses, net, for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $0.2 million compared to other income, net of $2.7 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, a variance of $2.9 million due primarily to the income related to the (ERC) of $2.8 million.

Income Taxes

An income tax provision of $0.1 million was recorded in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared to benefit of $0.2 million in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of February 24, 2023, the Company's availability under the Revolving Line of Credit was $7.5 million. This reflected cash borrowings of $9.3 million and net outstanding standby letters of credit of approximately $3.2 million. As of June 9, 2023, the Company's availability under the Revolving Line of Credit was approximately $1.4 million. The Company had working capital of $3.5 million as of February 24, 2023 compared to working capital of $6.6 million as of February 25, 2022.

The decrease in working capital was primarily the result of a significant decrease in accounts receivable and inventory, in addition to an increase in contract liabilities. With unused availability under the Company's various current lines of credit, the further conversion of contract assets into cash, the collection of milestone payments associated with several International contracts, and expected deposits on fiscal 2023 bookings, the Company anticipates its sources of liquidity will be sufficient to fund its operating activities, anticipated capital expenditures, and debt repayment obligations throughout fiscal 2023.

Cash flows from operating activities

During fiscal 2023, cash flows provided by operating activities were $1.4 million, a decrease of $.09 million compared to fiscal 2022 cash flows of $2.3 million. Cash flows in fiscal 2023 decreased as a result of a net loss for the fiscal year.

Cash flows from investing activities

During fiscal 2023, cash provided by investing activities included $4.5 million as a result of a sale leaseback offset in part by $0.2 million investment in property, plant and equipment. This compares to $0.2 million in investment in property, plant and equipment in fiscal 2022.

Cash flows from financing activities

During fiscal 2023, the Company's financing activities used $3.2 million of cash for repayments under the Company's credit facility, compared to $3.6 million being used in fiscal 2022.

About ETC

ETC was incorporated in 1969 in Pennsylvania. For over five decades, we have provided our customers with products, services, and support. Innovation, continuous technological improvement and enhancement, and product quality are core values that are critical to our success. We are a significant supplier and innovator in the following areas: (i) software driven products and services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, fixed and rotary wing upset prevention and recovery and spatial disorientation, and both suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight, collectively, Aircrew Training Systems ("ATS"); (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); (iv) Advanced Disaster Management Simulators ("ADMS"); (v) sterilizer systems; and (vi) environmental testing and simulation systems ("ETSS").

We operate in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions ("Aerospace") and Commercial/Industrial Systems ("CIS"). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) ATS products; (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); and (iv) ADMS, as well as integrated logistics support ("ILS") for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. These products and services provide customers with an offering of comprehensive solutions for improved readiness and reduced operational costs. Sales of our Aerospace products are made principally to U.S. and foreign government agencies and to civil aviation organizations. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) sterilizer systems; and (ii) ETSS; as well as parts and service support for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. Sales of our CIS products are made principally to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. ("ETC-PZL"), our 95%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland, is currently our only operating subsidiary. ETC-PZL manufactures certain simulators and provides software to support products manufactured domestically within our Aerospace segment.

The majority of our net sales are generated from long-term contracts with U.S. and foreign government agencies (including foreign military sales ("FMS") contracted through the U.S. Government) for the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of ATS products, including Chambers and the simulators manufactured and sold through ETC-PZL, collectively, ATS. The Company also enters into long-term contracts with domestic customers for the sale of sterilizers and ETSS. Net sales of ADMS are generally much shorter term in nature and vary between domestic and international customers. We generally provide our products and services under fixed-price contracts.

ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is located in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/ .

Table A

Environmental Tectonics Corporation

Consolidated Comparative Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Thirteen Weeks Ended (in thousands, except per share information) February 24, 2023 February 25, 2022 Variance Variance % Net sales $ 8,785 $ 4,239 $ 4,546 107.2 Cost of goods sold 6,868 3,024 3,844 127.1 Gross Profit 1,917 1,215 702 57.8 Gross profit margin % 21.8 % 28.7 % 7.7 % -24.0 % Operating expenses 2,923 2,072 851 41.1 Operating loss (1,006 ) (857 ) (149 ) 17.4 Operating margin % -11.5 % -20.2 % 8.7 % -43.1 % Interest expense, net 73 111 (38 ) -34.2 Other expense (income), net 190 (2,724 ) 2,914 -107 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,269 ) 1,756 (3,025 ) -172.3 Pre-tax margin % -14.4 % 41.4 % -55.8 % -134.8 % Income tax provision (benefit) 148 (191 ) 339 -177.5 Net (loss) income (1,417 ) 1,947 (3,364 ) -172.8 Income attributable to non-controlling interest 29 1 28 Net (loss) income attributable to ETC $ (1,388 ) $ 1,948 $ (3,336 ) -171.3 Per share information: Basic (loss) earnings per common and participating share: Distributed earnings per share: Common $ - $ - Preferred $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ - Undistributed (loss) earnings per share: Common $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) Preferred $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) Total basic weighted average common and participating shares 15,569 15,569 Total diluted weighted average shares 15,569 15,569

