Leancoin (LEAN) announces a recently published, updated White Paper targeting 2023-2024. One of the most significant changes to the LEAN is the name change from Lean Management Token (LEAN) to Leancoin (LEAN) and migration to the Solana blockchain. This change reflects our desire to expand the use of Leancoin (LEAN) beyond just management activities and into the fields of ecology, VR/AR, AI, Consulting, NFT technology and Web3. As part of this rebranding, it was also updated visual identity, logo, and website for Leancoin.

The new White Paper highlights the updated strategic direction for Leancoin, as well as new strategic directions, such as ecology and NFT technology. Together with Lean Community, Lean Global Consulting and Become Leancoin Adopter program, Leancoin (LEAN) have created the Leancoin Ecosystem, a comprehensive approach that combines business, non-profit activities, and blockchain technology. The aim of the team is to build strategic partnerships, known as the Leancoin Alliance. This innovative approach to partnerships allows for sharing of ecosystems - Cross Ecosystems. These partnerships will make Leancoin (LEAN) a leading currency not only in the Leancoin Ecosystem but also in other ecosystems.

Change of the name of LEAN

The main change is related to the new name. Lean Management Token (LEAN) is replaced by Leancoin (LEAN). There are few reasons behind that:

Rebranding: A new name will better align with the project's updated mission or goals, and better reflect its current status and future plans.

Creating a stronger brand identity: A unique and memorable name will help the LEAN stand out in a crowded market and make it more easily recognizable to potential investors and users.

Improving marketing and advertising efforts: A new name will make it easier to create a cohesive brand message and marketing strategy, and can also provide a new angle for promoting the project.

Increasing appeal to a wider audience: A new name will better appeal to a different demographic or target market, thereby increasing the potential user base and adoption rate.

Swap to the Solana blockchain

Lean Management Token runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Migration of LEAN to the Solana - Leancoin - is performed because Solana meets the following conditions:

A neutral impact on the environment

Low transaction costs on the blockchain

The openness of the target new blockchain to support NFT technology for Leancoin Ecosystem

Leancoin Ecosystem

Leancoin Ecosystem is the main hub of the Leancoin (LEAN) utility. All platforms supporting ecosystem should provide a utility space for Leancoin (LEAN). Leancoin Ecosystem is based on:

Non-profit projects related to building networking, establishing partnerships, participation in international projects, disseminating education in the field of eliminating waste, and promoting ecology;

Web3 stores development and business projects related to generating revenue from consulting services, IT, sales of VR software, subscription of services offered in Leancoin Ecosystem, services in the area of creating business procedures, etc.

Non-profit activities are led by Lean Community, whereas business activities are managed by Lean Global Consulting. Leancoin (LEAN) is the binding element of the Leancoin Ecosystem thanks to the Become Leancoin Adopter program.

Strategic directions for Leancoin Ecosystem

Leancoin Ecosystem in its strategy to date has focused on networking with people and companies from the manufacturing industry. As a result, consulting services and IT services from Leancoin Ecosystem could go directly to contracted business partners. Part of the funds from the revenue generated by the sales of consulting services and IT services was transferred for the purpose of Buybacks. All the LEAN purchased in this way were transferred for burning in accordance with the Burning Wallet rules. As a result of the burn, the maximum supply for LEAN was reduced.

The aspects of Leancoin Ecosystem that are related with management are an important part of the strategy, but the team has decided to set new strategic directions. Currently, we see LEAN as an asset that supports activities that are related to the reduction of waste. These activities can concern management, as well as lifestyle or the environment. The direction of future activities, specified in this way, makes LEAN much more widely used. There new main areas that LEAN will be adopted: Ecology, VR/AR, AI, Consulting, NFT and Web3.

About Leancoin (LEAN)

The LEAN was created in 2021 under the name Lean Management Token as part of the Lean Community project. The LEAN concept was initially developed by over a dozen Lean Management professionals from such countries as: England, Wales, Brazil, USA, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, the Netherlands and Spain. Currently, the LEAN is performing under the name Leancoin (LEAN) and is focused on developing Leancoin Ecosystem as well as joining to different ecosystems as a part of Cross Ecosystems strategy.

Visit Leancoin (LEAN) ( https://leancoin.io/ ) to learn more.

