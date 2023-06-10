Anzeige
Samstag, 10.06.2023
Sondermeldung 10.6.2023! Großer Millionendeal unterzeichnet: Montag wieder Verdopplung?
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
10.06.2023
Essity divests Russian operations

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity divests its operations in Russia. Essity has signed an agreement with a buyer and the transaction has now been approved by the Russian authorities. The transaction is expected to be finalized during the second quarter of 2023.

Essity began work in April 2022 to exit the Russian market and in 2022 an impairment was carried out of the company's assets in Russia of approximately SEK 1.7bn.

In 2022, Essity's net sales in Russia amounted to approximately 2% of the Group's total net sales.
The total earnings impact will be reported when the transaction is finalized but is not expected to have a material financial impact.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 - 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3784440/2119407.pdf

Essity divests Russian operations

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-divests-russian-operations-301847726.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
