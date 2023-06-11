OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

OPPO, official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, together with the legendary Kaká provided unforgettable experiences for football fans during the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul

The OPPO Hospitality Tent offered selected guests an immersive experience with props, first-hand experience with OPPO's latest technologies, and a chance to meet Kaká

The global technology brand also created an experiential exhibition at the OPPO Booth, allowing fans to feel the excitement of being called up for the big game and providing opportunities to capture unforgettable moments with Kaká using OPPO smartphones

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, together with its global brand ambassador Kaká, football fans, and audiences worldwide witnessed the birth of Manchester City F.C. as the new champion at the exhilarating 2023 UEFA Champions League final. As part of the celebrations, the legendary Kaká joined OPPO in Istanbul to meet with fans at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Tent and the OPPO Booth in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, bringing elevated experiences to fans during the highly anticipated final.

"As an official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO is committed to providing the best experience for football fans around the world," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. "By joining forces with Kaká, we have created an unparalleled experience that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the UEFA Champions League and enjoy the ultimate sporting spectacle."

"It has been an incredible experience to return to Istanbul together with OPPO to witness the crowning of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final," said Kaká. "Once again, we have seen miracles made both on and off the pitch here. Together with OPPO, I look forward to inspiring football fans around the world to make their own miracles too."

OPPO Hospitality Tent at Champions Village Ignites Excitement During Intense Final

The OPPO Hospitality Tent in the Champions Village provided selected guests with an immersive and captivating experience during the competition final. Within the experience area, fans were invited to reenact inspiring moments from past and present UEFA Champions League competitions using props such as the UEFA Champions League trophy, team jerseys, and a digital scoreboard inspired by OPPO's Find N2 Flip cover screen. They also got to explore OPPO's latest technologies like the OPPO Pad, Enco X2 wireless earphones, and the OPPO Watch 3 Pro, experiencing the innovations firsthand.

Adding to the excitement, Kaká dropped in at the Hospitality Tent, greeted fans and demonstrated his skills in a kick-up challenge. Guests even had the opportunity to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a UEFA Champions League final mini replica ball signed by Kaká.

"Inspiration Ahead" at the OPPO Booth

Drawing inspiration from enthusiastic football fans who serve as the irreplaceable '12th man' on the pitch, OPPO brought an immersive exhibition to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, allowing fans to experience the thrill of being called up for the big game from the team bench.

Fans also had the exclusive opportunity to capture unforgettable moments photos with Kaká using OPPO's latest foldable flagship, the Find N2 Flip, and the exceptional camera of OPPO Find X6 Pro. Additionally, fans were presented with jerseys and scarves of the 2023 UEFA Champions League finalists, Manchester City and Inter Milan, and had their exciting moments captured with OPPO smartphones. These photos were printed and became cherished memento of this once-in-a-life-time event.

In the lead-up to the kick-off of the final, Kaká reunited with his old friend Luis García, years after the unforgettable 'Miracle of Istanbul'. The two players reminisced about their fateful encounter on the same soil in 2005 and commemorated their reunion with the OPPO Find X6 Pro. They also took the opportunity to extend their best wishes to the two teams competing for this year's UEFA Champions League crown.

"We are delighted to complete the first season of our Global partnership with OPPO, a brand with whom we share a passion for inspiration and innovation," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director at UEFA. "I am confident that our collaboration will seamlessly unite the spirit of the UEFA Champions League with OPPO's exceptional products and cutting-edge technology and bring even more exciting experiences to fans".

Through its partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious sporting events, OPPO is delivering on its commitment to bring unique experiences to sports fans across the globe. As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will continue to capture and celebrate remarkable moments in this renowned competition as it prepares for the kick-off of next season's competition this summer.

